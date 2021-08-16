Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Without federal aid, towns worry about mail-in ballot costs

Posted by 
FOX 61
FOX 61
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZXmI5_0bTRNlm600

A year after receiving a huge influx of federal aid for the mailing of absentee ballot applications, town clerks across Connecticut are facing the prospect of not having enough money to do the same for Nov. 2 local elections.

They tell the Connecticut Post that local budgets were set months ago and there may not be additional money for printing, postage, and office workers.

Absentee ballots are supposed to be ready for the public by Oct. 1.

The secretary of state's office says a provision in the state budget allows people to continue to cite pandemic-related concerns to request using voting by mail or drop-off ballots this year.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER , FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Comments / 0

FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Connecticut Post#State#Twitter#Facebook Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Related
Public Healthclassiccountry1070.com

GOP leaders accuse Governor’s office of illegally spending COVID relief money

Top Republican legislators in Kansas are accusing Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s administration of illegally spending at least $86 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds by not getting their approval first. Kelly’s office didn’t respond Tuesday to a letter from Senate President Ty Masterson, House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. and the...
Income Taxpncguam.com

Only 1 application form for RISE; supporting documents not needed, only tax return

Eligible residents will need to submit only one application form for the RISE program delineated by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s latest executive order. Department of Revenue and Taxation director Dafne Shimizu confirmed that only one form will be needed to apply for the RISE program and that supporting documents like a mayor’s verification of residency and a certificate of employment will no longer be needed.
Posted by
Ballotpedia News

0.8% of absentee/mail-in ballots rejected in 2020

In the 2020 general election, voters cast 70.6 million absentee/mail-in ballots, and election officials rejected 0.8% of them, according to data released by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC). The number of absentee/mail-in ballots cast in 2020 marked a 111% increase over 2016. And by comparison, absentee mail-in ballot rejection rates in 2018 and 2016 were 1.4% and 1.0%, respectively.
San Bernardino County, CAredlandscommunitynews.com

Registrar mails ballots for the Sept. 14 recall election

The San Bernardino County registrar of voters started sending out mail ballots this week for the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall election. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, was elected in 2018 with 61.9% of the vote. The ballot contains two questions. The first asks, “Should the governor be recalled from office?” The second lists 46 potential replacements. If more than half the voters vote yes to the first question, the top vote-getter in the second question becomes governor. The winner is not required to garner more than 50% of the vote.
Lancaster Online

Lancaster County approves new mail ballot vendor for 2021 election

The Lancaster County commissioners voted unanimously on Wednesday to hire a new vendor to print and manage the county’s mail ballots, even as they disagreed over the safety of voting by mail. The new vendor, NPC Inc., is a Blair County-based printer recommended by three other Pennsylvania counties of similar...
Arizona Statepinalcentral.com

Arizona initiative would require ID with mail ballots

PHOENIX -- An organization that is trying to block a public vote on the tax cuts approved by Republican lawmakers now is funding an initiative to impose new restrictions on voters before they can cast a ballot. The proposal by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club would add a requirement that...
Kern County, CABakersfield Now

What to know with recall ballots getting mailed out

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Elections office started mailing out ballots for the recall election. The first question is a simple, yes or no. It's asking if Governor Newsom should be recalled. The second question is a little trickier. Kern County, Registrar of Voters, Mary Bedard, says even...
Imperial, CAkxoradio.com

Ballots in the Mail

Vote by Mail ballots for the September 14, 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election are in the mail. The County Registrar of Voters has begun sending out the ballots and registered voters should start receiving them this week. The mail-in ballots may be returned by U.S. Mail , no postage required. They must be postmarked by Election Day. Ballot Drop Boxes will be located at the Imperial County Administration Center , West Parking Lot , at 940 W. Main Street in El Centro and at the Brawley Calexico and Imperial City Halls. Voters may also drop ballots off at any Polling Place on Election Day.
Sacramento, CAeastcountytoday.net

Ballots Mailed, Democrats Cancel Only Wildfire Oversight Hearing

SACRAMENTO – Today, Democrats in Sacramento indefinitely postponed the only scheduled legislative hearing designed to provide oversight over the state’s mismanagement of wildfire prevention. The hearing had been called following the release of a bombshell report exposing how Gavin Newsom’s misled the public about his wildfire prevention efforts and cut...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
NJ Spotlight

More voters turning to mail to cast ballots

June’s primary saw continued growth in voting by mail. November will offer more options. Close to three in 10 people who voted in the June primary used mail-in ballots, the most for any nonpresidential primary in New Jersey, according to data from the state Division of Elections. The 2020 June...
Presidential ElectionGreenwichTime

Town clerks mull mass mailings of absentee ballot applications

A year after a huge influx of federal relief money paid for the mailing of absentee ballot applications to every registered voter in Connecticut, town clerks throughout the state have been reminded they can again send out mass ballot applications for the upcoming municipal elections. Some Republicans opposed the mass...

Comments / 0

Community Policy