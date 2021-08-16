Without federal aid, towns worry about mail-in ballot costs

A year after receiving a huge influx of federal aid for the mailing of absentee ballot applications, town clerks across Connecticut are facing the prospect of not having enough money to do the same for Nov. 2 local elections.

They tell the Connecticut Post that local budgets were set months ago and there may not be additional money for printing, postage, and office workers.

Absentee ballots are supposed to be ready for the public by Oct. 1.

The secretary of state's office says a provision in the state budget allows people to continue to cite pandemic-related concerns to request using voting by mail or drop-off ballots this year.

