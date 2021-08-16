Cancel
Stage maker in petite dress fights ‘man stereotyped’ at De Slimste | show

By Hannah Patton
houstonianonline.com
 4 days ago

Van Huisstede began experimenting with his looks during his stage training and since then has worn dresses regularly, preferably as short as possible. “I thought: If it can be done inside training walls, it might also be possible outside,” he said during this evening’s broadcast. the smartest person. Also in his theatrical performance Boys will not be boys He breaks the shaft of men who do not conform to the ideal image of a macho man. Here, men who struggle with parenthood, their sexuality or pressure to perform at work, for example, are given space to tell their story. His performance is an ode to the weakness of men.

