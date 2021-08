MARICOPA — The city of Maricopa is bringing back a popular event from the summer, and they are calling for people to participate. Due to the pandemic, the city did not have its traditional Salsa Fest this year, so instead they tried out the Salsa Night Market. The event was a big enough hit that a second market will be held from 6-10 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Copper Sky Regional Park.