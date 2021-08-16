Wall Street puts gloom about China aside; dent in Tesla | Financial

Subreddit r/wallstreetbets was thrust into the spotlight with the epic GameStop (NYSE:GME) short squeeze earlier this year. While red-hot rallies in some of the famous names triggered by the Reddit forum have begun to fizzle out, some new names continue to attract Wall Street’s attention because of their promising long-term growth prospects. SoFi Technologies (SOFI) and Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) are two such names. Analysts expect they will rally by 50% or more in price in the near term. So, let’s discuss.Earlier this year, the hype surrounding video game retailer GameStop Corporation (GME) and leading cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) threw a spotlight on Reddit forum r/wallstreetbets and the world of retail investing. The popular subreddit triggered a multi-billion-dollar short squeeze and caused a stir in the financial markets.