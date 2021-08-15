IN PHOTOS: Ashley for the Arts 2021

Ashley Wallbridge is back with another banging track, placing a powerful trance rhythm on ‘Neon Rave‘. It’s out through We’ll Be OK, alongside a few of his other tracks, in addition to stellar Gareth Emery releases. It’s no surprise the producer is championed at the moment, given his musical history of releases. His talents have been lent toward plenty of prominent artists, so highlighting his own work was simply down the line inevitably. With ‘Neon Rave’, we can see one facet of the producer’s talents, taking on a focus toward the thumping club-driven music.