IN PHOTOS: Ashley for the Arts 2021
Scenes from Ashley for the Arts, a non-profit initiative that provides the entire family with world class entertainment, art, exercise and family fun for a remarkably low cost. It is also one of Wisconsin’s largest charity events, raising $590,000 in 2019 for over 60 non-profit organizations, including participating schools, children’s charities and medical research. Information was obtained from the Ashley for the Arts website.www.winonadailynews.com
