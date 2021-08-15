Cancel
Photography

IN PHOTOS: Ashley for the Arts 2021

By Craig Johnson
Winona Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScenes from Ashley for the Arts, a non-profit initiative that provides the entire family with world class entertainment, art, exercise and family fun for a remarkably low cost. It is also one of Wisconsin’s largest charity events, raising $590,000 in 2019 for over 60 non-profit organizations, including participating schools, children’s charities and medical research. Information was obtained from the Ashley for the Arts website.

