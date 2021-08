Thursday was West Virginia's last open practice and final media availability before the start of the regular season. Head coach Neal Brown plans to close the curtain on the camp portion of preseason following Tuesday's practice, and he doesn't speak to reporters until a conference call for Big 12 head coaches the following Monday. The team's regular game week media session with Brown, assistants and players is the following day. So, we've seen all of the Mountaineers that we're going to see before the Sept. 4 opener on the road against Maryland, and we've heard all that we're going to hear within the constructs of the preseason.