Long-Awaited Restaurant Opening at EPCOT Next Month

When Guests visit Walt Disney World, it is not just the theme parks that will blow them away and immerse them into the Disney magic, but the Resorts themselves!. Disney World Resorts are the perfect way to ensure that you never leave the magic. Whether you are staying at a Value, Moderate, or Deluxe Resort, there are Disney touches at every hotel that reminds you you are in the Most Magical Place on Earth. One of my personal favorite aspects about Disney World as a whole is hidden Mickeys, which are scattered across the property. Usually, Guests looking for the hidden Mickey design in the parks, but the Resorts are riddled with them as well!