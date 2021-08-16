Long-Awaited Restaurant Opening at EPCOT Next Month
Space 220, a space-themed restaurant that features a simulated trip 220 miles up into the atmosphere, will open at EPCOT next month. Disney confirmed that the new restaurant will finally open after nearly 2 years of construction. Space 220 will be located next to the Mission: SPACE exhibit and will feature an immersse experience meant to simulate eating on a space station in orbit around the Earth. The experience begins with a trip into one of two "space elevators" that carry diners from Earth to the Centauri Space Station 220 miles above Earth. During the ride, diners can look down to see EPCOT shrink away as they leave Earth and head into space.comicbook.com
