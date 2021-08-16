Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

My Hero Academia Season 5 Reveals How Much Ochaco Thinks of Izuku

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy Hero Academia revealed just how much Ochaco Uraraka thinks of Izuku Midoriya with the newest episode of the fifth season! The newest season of the anime series is nearing its final slate of episodes focusing entirely on what the villains have been doing this whole time, but before that can happen, the newest episode of the series needed to wrap up the final important moments on the heroes' side of things. One of these important moments is a final check in on the young heroes of Class 1-A following their week of work study.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Hero Academia#Christmas#Episodes#Villains#Cool Stuff#Blackwhip#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
ComicsAnime News Network

My Hero Academia Anime Casts Kensho Ono as Oboro Shirakumo

Aizawa & Mic's high school friend debuted in 19th episode on Saturday. The official Twitter account for the My Hero Academia anime announced on Saturday that Kensho Ono is playing Oboro Shirakumo in the show's ongoing fifth season. Shirakumo, who was Aizawa and Mic's close friend in high school, debuted in the season's 19th episode (107th episode overall) on Saturday.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Slips a Secret Into a Special Manga Volume

My Hero Academia is getting ready to launch its darkest Arc to date within its fifth season via the My Villain Academia saga, but one fan has managed to discover that one of the manga volumes featuring the League of Villains' leader, Shigaraki, holds a secret surprise that many might have missed. With the upcoming battle between Shigaraki's crew and the Meta Liberation Army set to tear the world apart, the upcoming supervillain battle will make some major changes to the world of UA Academy, also laying the groundwork for Season Six and the War Arc.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia's Creator Reveals New Art To Celebrate The Arrival Of World Heroes Mission

In Japan, fans of My Hero Academia are getting ready to dive into the world of the third movie of the Shonen franchise, World Heroes Mission, as the film is hitting theaters in the East, and the creator of the series, Kohei Horikoshi, has released a new sketch to celebrate. Featuring Midoriya and All Might side by side, alongside a new character to the series, Horikoshi knows how to celebrate in style and give fans plenty of artwork to help ring in new events that take place in the world of Deku, Class 1-A, and the other heroes and villains of the series.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Confirms Season 5 Simulcast Delay

My Hero Academia confirmed a delay is coming to its Simulcast of Season 5! My Hero Academia's fifth season is nearing towards its final slate of episodes, and is getting ready to launch the most intense arc of the anime to date. That is making the wait for each new episode that much tougher than the last, and unfortunately it's going to be an even longer wait before the release of Episode 107 of the series. It was announced that the Japanese broadcast of the episode would be delayed a week due to the Olympics, and unfortunately that means its international release has been hit too.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Creator Sketches Midnight's Lesser Known Side

Midnight has become one of the most popular teachers at UA Academy, using her control of pheromones and eye-popping aesthetic to make her a threat to villains around the world when she needs to enter the field, and My Hero Academia's creator Kohei Horikoshi has recently shared a brand new sketch showing the professor outside of her hero costume. While Midnight hasn't played a huge role in the fifth season of the anime series, expect some major developments for the dominatrix-styled crime fighter when the sixth season rolls around and begins telling the story of the War Arc.
ComicBook

My Hero Academia: There Is No New Episode This Week

My Hero Academia is in plenty of headlines these days, and that is thanks to its anime. If you are in Japan, the show's most recent movie has gone live, and that doesn't even touch upon its TV show. After all, season five is over halfway done now, but fans shouldn't expect a new episode to drop this week.
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Stealth Suit Bakugo from My Hero Academia Arrives at Good Smile

My Hero Academia is setting up something pretty big this year with the League of Supervillians pulling strings behind the scenes. It is unclear how the upcoming My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission will interact with this season. Will we see an intersection with the season like with Demon Slayer, or will we get another original episode to kick off more original content for the anime? Either way, My hero fans are pumped and ready to see their favorite heroes back on the big screen, and Good Smile Company is giving fans a closer look at the costumes. Katsuki Bakugo is getting a new stealth suit for the film, and it comes to like with Good Smile and their popular Nendoroid figures.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Oneshot Introduces a Special Endeavor Mission

My Hero Academia's anime is currently seeing Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki attempting to keep up with the number one hero as a part of the Endeavor Agency Arc, with the young students at UA Academy managing to keep up with the rival of All Might. In a new special chapter of the manga, Endeavor is given a new mission that not only leads into the third film that is hitting Japan this weekend, World Heroes Mission, but continues to prepare the Three Musketeers for the darkness that is moving steadily toward hero society with the League of Villains.
Combat Sportsbleedingcool.com

My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes Mission Comes To Good Smile

My Hero Academia is still going strong as we watch our favorite heroes on winter break. The adventures will continue with another movie that will get a theatrical release with My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission. Not much is known about this film, but Good Smile Company is giving fans a closer look as they reveal some new Nendoroid figures. Coming in first is Izuku Midoriya featuring his brand new Stealth Suit costume adding a darker tone to Deku's design. The My Hero Academia Deku will come with three face plates allowing fans to display him with combat, smiling, and closed eyes smiling expressions.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Sparks Emotions with Bakugo's Overdue Apology

My Hero Academia may have its focus on Izuku most of the time, but it has other leads to contend with. Of course, Bakugo is at the top of that list, and the bully-turned-hero has experienced a character arc few expected. Now, it seems the manga is determined to reset Bakugo's reputation for the best, and that was done this week with an emotional apology.
TV SeriesInternational Business Times

'My Hero Academia' Chapter 322 Leaks, Spoilers: Bakugou's Feelings

Deku wants to be part of the squad but he has developed this fear that All For One will kill all his loved ones if he is around them. The latest spoilers and leaks of "My Hero Academia" Chapter 322 hint at Bakugou's conversation with Deku. Twitter user Rukasu has...
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Drops Special Chapter Bonus Page

My Hero Academia is about to venture into some dark territory with its fifth season, preparing to shine the spotlight on the world of villains with the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army, but the Shonen franchise still has the ability to add some levity into the proceedings. With the latest special chapter of the manga exploring Endeavor testing out Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki to see if they would be prepared to join the World Heroes Association, the new page allows a few members of Class 1-A to celebrate with some fireworks before the series gets dark.
Comicsdexerto.com

My Hero Academia cosplayer goes Plus Ultra as female Izuku Midoriya

A My Hero Academia cosplayer made waves on Instagram after showing off her mind-blowing transformation into Izuku Midoriya. The artist brought the anime protagonist to life with an incredible female spin. Despite the anime’s wide range of characters, protagonist Izuku Midoriya has continued to win the hearts of viewers with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy