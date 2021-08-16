Cancel
Foreign Policy

NY Senate minority leader calls on state, federal government to help Afghan allies

By Nick Reisman
spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe top Republican in the New York state Senate on Monday called on the state and federal governments to provide rapidly approved visas for Afghan allies as the country's government falls to Taliban insurgents. Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt called the issue a deeply personal one for him. He served...

spectrumlocalnews.com

