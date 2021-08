AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — Game-changing technology is now on the front lines of the Caldor Fire for the first time ever in Northern California, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Helicopters that can fly at night and drop water just arrived from Ventura, L.A., and Orange counties. It’s a quick response force that includes two CH47 helicopters and one S61 helicopter. Right now the Amador County Airport in Jackson is the home base for refueling. Pilots said these helicopters can make it over to the Caldor Fire within just minutes, ready to dump thousands of gallons of water on the flames. They...