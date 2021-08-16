Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Fed’s Rosengren: Another strong jobs report could support September taper announcement

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said on Monday that one more month of strong job gains could satisfy the U.S. central bank’s requirements for beginning to reduce its monthly asset purchases. “We’ve had two months in a row where we’ve created more than 900,000 jobs and...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taper#Fed#Reuters#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Fed's Kaplan says watching delta, may need to adjust views

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Friday he was watching carefully for any economic impact from the Delta variant of the coronavirus and might need to adjust his views on policy “somewhat” should it slow economic growth materially. “It’s unfolding rapidly,” Kaplan told Fox...
Stockskfgo.com

S&P 500, Dow set for worst week in two months on recovery, taper fears

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes were set to open lower on Friday, as concerns over a slowing economic recovery and the possible tapering of monetary stimulus put the Dow and the S&P 500 on course for their worst week since mid-June. Oil majors Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp...
Marketskfgo.com

Column: Foreigners may temper the taper

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) – Conventional wisdom holds that central banks tapering their bond purchases will push bond yields higher – but recent U.S. and UK sovereign debt sales show foreigners willing to fill any gap in demand. The Federal Reserve and Bank of England will likely be the first of...
Businessinvestortelegraph.com

U.S. Fed Office : COVID stimulus could be on withdrawal mode

A majority of Federal Reserve officials are of the opinion that the US central bank could start withdrawing a massive pandemic stimulus programme later this year, as per records of their latest meeting. Minutes from the July meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee showed that officials had accelerated discussions...
Currencieskfgo.com

U.S. dollar net long bets slip in latest week -CFTC, Reuters data

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. dollar net longs slid in the latest week, according to Reuters calculations and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net long dollar position declined to $1.06 billion in the week ended Aug. 17, from $3.08 billion in the previous week. U.S. dollar positioning has been net long for five straight weeks after staying net short for 16 months.
BusinessUS News and World Report

U.S. Dollar Climbs to 9-Month Peak on Fed Taper View, Delta Virus

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar advanced to a nine-month high on Thursday, as worries about widespread coronavirus infections and Federal Reserve meeting minutes showing policymakers considering reducing pandemic-era stimulus this year hit global stocks and commodity-linked currencies. The dollar index, which measures its performance against six currencies, hit...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields dip as Fed seen coy on taper

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields dropped across the board on Thursday, tracking U.S. Treasuries, after minutes from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed that the world’s most important central bank is not yet ready to slow down its asset purchases. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s...
EconomyStreet.Com

Jim Cramer on Fed Tapering: 'What's the Hurry?'

Minneapolis Federal Reserve president Neel Kashkari joined a growing list of Fed officials exploring earlier-than-expected Fed tapering of bond purchases. Kashkari told Bloomberg Sunday that if strong performance from the U.S. jobs market continues, the Fed will need to consider expediting tapering. The conversation followed a series of economic data...
Stocksraleighnews.net

U.S. stocks fall as Fed minutes show tapering support

NEW YORK, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks pulled back noticeably on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes showed most officials agreed to start tapering asset purchases this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 382.59 points, or 1.08 percent, to 34,960.69. The S&P 500 decreased 47.81 points,...
Energy IndustryMySanAntonio

Oil slides to lowest since may after Fed signals intent to taper

Oil extended its drop to the lowest level since May after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled it was set to start tapering asset purchases within months, hurting commodities and lifting the dollar. West Texas Intermediate futures fell as much as 4.3%, declining for a sixth straight day and...
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Soars as Federal Reserve Hints at Early Tapering

Investing.com - The dollar soared in early European trade Thursday, climbing to a nine-month high after the Federal Reserve raised the possibility of starting to cut back its pandemic-era monetary stimulus this year. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of...
Businesskitco.com

Euro zone bond yields dip after "mixed bag" of Fed minutes

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields dropped across the board on Thursday, tracking U.S. Treasuries, after minutes from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed that the conditions necessary to order a slow down of its asset purchases had yet to be met. But minutes from the...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar slumps to 6-month low as risk aversion climbs

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 1.2% against the greenback * Touches its weakest level since Feb. 5 at 1.2832 * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.7% lower * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell on Thursday for a fourth day against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart, as investors worried that global economic growth could slow and that the Federal Reserve was prepared to reduce stimulus. Stocks globally stumbled, bond yields fell and the safe-haven U.S. dollar notched a nine-month peak. Oil , one of Canada's major exports, dropped to its lowest since May, settling 2.7% lower at $63.69 a barrel. "A perfect little risk-off storm" has weighed on the loonie, Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at the Exchange Bank of Canada, said in a note. "We think a new uptrend has firmly begun for USD-CAD and we therefore expect buyers (of U.S. dollars) on the dips." Investors worry that circulation of the Delta variant of the coronavirus could slow global economic recovery. In addition, the release on Wednesday of minutes from the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting showed officials felt the employment benchmark for decreasing support for the economy "could be reached this year." The Canadian dollar was trading 1.2% lower at 1.2820 to the greenback, or 78.00 U.S. cents, giving up all of this year's gains and extending a string of declines since the start of the week. It touched its weakest intraday level since Feb. 5 at 1.2832. Still, Canadian data for July showed home prices climbing at a record annual pace and the reopening of the economy giving payroll jobs a boost. Canada's retail sales report for June is due on Friday, which could offer further clues on the strength of domestic activity. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell 2.8 basis points to 1.127%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Peter Cooney)
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Fed officials expect to start bond-buying taper this year, minutes show

FILE PHOTO: U.S. one dollar banknotes are seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. By Jonnelle Marte and Ann Saphir.
Businesskitco.com

Minutes reveal a Fed split over job market, bond-buying taper

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials felt the U.S. central bank's employment benchmark for decreasing its support for the economy "could be reached this year," but appeared to disagree on other key aspects of where monetary policy should turn next, according to minutes from last month's policy meeting.
Marketskitco.com

U.S. dollar rises against most currencies ahead of Fed minutes

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar gained against most major currencies as nagging concerns about the global economy forced investors to seek safety in the greenback ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's July meeting minutes later on Wednesday. Sterling and the commodity-exposed Australian AUD=D3 and New Zealand dollars...

Comments / 0

Community Policy