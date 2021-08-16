Make Music NOLA Enlivens OPPS Students’ Education with String Instrument Musical Program
Make Music NOLA is bringing the beauty of string instruments into the lives of students. This non-profit organization creates access and opportunity for Orleans Parish public school students to learn a musical instrument beginning at an early age. The in-person group classes offer intensive music education and instrument instruction from teachers who have a rich background in music and education.www.bigeasymagazine.com
