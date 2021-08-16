Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Make Music NOLA Enlivens OPPS Students’ Education with String Instrument Musical Program

bigeasymagazine.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake Music NOLA is bringing the beauty of string instruments into the lives of students. This non-profit organization creates access and opportunity for Orleans Parish public school students to learn a musical instrument beginning at an early age. The in-person group classes offer intensive music education and instrument instruction from teachers who have a rich background in music and education.

www.bigeasymagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Education
New Orleans, LA
Education
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Musical Instrument#Summer Music#String Instrument#Beautiful Music#Make Music Nola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Seven U.S. Capitol police sue Trump, say he incited deadly attack

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday sued former President Donald Trump, alleging that he conspired with far-right extremist groups to provoke the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Congress. The officers in a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court allege the attack was...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
MusicFox News

Rolling Stones will go ahead with US tour after Charlie Watts' death

It’s only rock ‘n’ roll, so the Rolling Stones will play on without drummer Charlie Watts — and you’ll like it. The rock band will continue their US tour in September, according to the Sun, and the band will pay an emotional tribute to their fallen friend at their concert next month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy