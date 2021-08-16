Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

T-Mobile Confirms Data Breach, Says It's Investigating Scope

By NBC Chicago
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT-Mobile says it is investigating a leak of its data after someone took to an online forum offering to sell the personal information of cellphone users. The company said Monday that it has confirmed there was unauthorized access to “some T-Mobile data” but was still determining the scope of the breach and who was affected. It also said it was confident that it has closed the entry point used to gain access.

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
58K+
Followers
37K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile#Mobile Data#Customer Data#Data Breach#Personal Data#T Mobile#Social Security#At T#Sprint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This Popular Cell Service, Your Phone May Not Work Soon

The world of cell phones has changed drastically in the past decade, both in the technology we use and the industry that runs the networks that keep you connected. Some improvements have made it easier to use our devices in ways we never dreamed possible, while others simply make it less likely you'll drop a call. But there are certain changes in the works that could see a popular cell service provider shut down a major network in the coming months, leaving millions with a phone that may not work. Read on to see which wireless company might be dropped from the airwaves.
TechnologyPosted by
Best Life

If You Hear This When You Answer the Phone, Hang Up Immediately

In the era of overactive group texts and social media overload, getting a phone call from a friend or loved one with good news has become something of a special event again. Unfortunately, it's also become next to impossible to figure out which incoming calls are from someone you actually want to speak to and not just another annoying robocall. And even though those anonymous spam calls might seem like they're just a nuisance, they can actually be targeted scams that can put your personal information at risk. Thankfully, officials at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) say there are a few simple tricks that can tell you when you should hang up the phone immediately—and others that can help cut back on unwanted calls altogether. Read on to see how you can spare yourself from having to cut the cord.
Cell PhonesKMBC.com

Concerned about T-Mobile data breach? Here's what you should do

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-area cybersecurity expert says you should take some important steps if you are affected by the latestT-Mobile data breach. Burton Kelso said people should immediately change their passwords on their T-Mobile account and monitor their credit. "The severity of the information that's contained in...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Millions of seniors hit by major data breach

Cybersecurity researchers have found a misconfigured Amazon S3 bucket that exposed personally identifiable information (PII) of over three million US senior citizens. Discovered by researchers at WizCase, the cloud storage bucket belonged to SeniorAdvisor, which describes itself as the largest ratings and reviews website for senior care and services across the US and Canada.
Cell PhonesLight Reading

Here's why your carrier is so scared of your phone's mobile hotspot

The Palm Pre and Pixi, introduced in 2010, were the first smartphones in the world that could broadcast a Wi-Fi hotspot. It's clearly a handy feature. Virtually all iOS and Android smartphones today sport the capability (but network operators must also support the service for customers to actually use it).
TechnologyPosted by
Vice

T-Mobile Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over Massive Data Breach

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. T-Mobile is facing a class action lawsuit for its most recent data breach, in which hackers stole data on at least 47 million current, former, and prospective customers, including Social Security Numbers, according to a copy of the class action complaint filed in a Washington court.
TechnologyCNET

T-Mobile hack: How to protect your personal information after a data breach

T-Mobile has been hacked. Again. The wireless carrier is still investigating the breach but has confirmed that the personal information of 48 million customers was accessed. More than 100 million people may have been affected overall. Making matters worse, the data — which includes names, dates of birth, driver's license information and Social Security numbers — is from former customers, current customers and even those who had inquired about service. In short, almost anyone could be affected.
TechnologyPosted by
The Independent

T-Mobile admits 40 million customers have had Social Security numbers stolen by hackers trying to sell it online

Hackers who breached T-Mobile's network have stolen information from more than 40 million people, according to a company spokesperson. The information that was stolen includes Social Security numbers and driver's licenses. The company revealed the breach earlier this week in response to reports of its customer information appearing for sale on a hacking forum. “Importantly, no phone numbers, account numbers, PINs, passwords, or financial information were compromised in any of these files of customers or prospective customers,” the company said in a statement. Last names, birthdates, and driver's license information was obtained for a subset of the company's customers. PINs,...
TechnologyPosted by
WSB Radio

T-Mobile says data breach exposed personal data of more than 40 million people

NEW YORK — T-Mobile confirmed that the personal information of millions of current and prospective customers was compromised in a recent "highly sophisticated cyberattack." Some of the data accessed by hackers includes first and last names, dates of birth, social security numbers, and drivers license or ID information. The company said no phone numbers, account numbers, passwords or financial information, including credit or debit card details, were compromised.
TechnologyPosted by
Popular Science

A T-Mobile data breach could put 30 million social security numbers at risk

On Sunday, Motherboard reported that hackers accessed the personal information of over 100 million T-Mobile customers and were selling them on an underground forum. In the post on that forum, the seller offered a subset of the data containing 30 million social security numbers and driver licenses for a price of 6 bitcoin, or about $270,000. T-Mobile confirmed on Monday that its servers were indeed hacked but did not provide any further details on the number of accounts affected or the type of information leaked in the hack.
TechnologyMacRumors Forums

T-Mobile Data Breach Included Personal Information of Almost 50 Million Customers

Late last week, T-Mobile confirmed that a forum post that purported to offer data from more than 100 million people was the result of a company data breach. At that time, it was not known if personal customer data had been accessed, but T-Mobile has now confirmed that the stolen data included personal information, such as customer names, dates of birth, SSN, and identification such as driver's licenses. There is as yet no indication that the data contained information about customer financial or payment information.
Technologymediapost.com

T-Mobile Hack Spurs Call For Crackdown On Data Retention

T-Mobile's widely publicized data breach -- involving the theft of around 50 million people's Social Security numbers and other sensitive information -- is raising new concerns about companies' data retention practices. This week, T-Mobile confirmed that hackers had obtained full names, birthdates, Social Security Numbers and driver's license information for...
Technologyspglobal.com

After T-Mobile breach, security concerns may be an 'assumed risk' – analysts

A security breach at T-Mobile US Inc. exposed the personal data of more than 40 million customers, but analysts do not expect consumers to hang up on the wireless carrier. T-Mobile said Aug. 18 that a subset of company customer data had been accessed by unauthorized individuals. This subset included just over 40 million records of former or prospective customers who had previously applied for credit with the carrier, as well as 7.8 million current T-Mobile postpaid customer accounts' information. While no customer financial information, including credit or debit card numbers, appears to have been breached, some of the data accessed did include customers' first and last names, dates of birth, social security numbers and driver's license information.
Technologyspectrumnews1.com

T-Mobile data breach accessed information of over 47 million people

A weekend breach of T-Mobile’s systems exposed the personal information of at least 47 million past and current customers, the company confirmed in a statement late Tuesday. While the company is still investigating the breach, T-Mobile says it is confident they were able to identify and close the illegal access point to its servers.
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

Cyber ​​attack on T-Mobile US: millions of customer data stolen

T-Mobile US has announced further information on the cyber attack. Previous analyzes showed that in some of the stolen records, personal information such as birthday, phone numbers, social security number (SSN) and driver’s license information was stolen. Account information is affected by 7.8 million current users. In addition, more than 40 million records of potential and former customers who had applied for a loan from T-Mobile are affected.

Comments / 0

Community Policy