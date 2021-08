This was inevitable. On the day that New York City began to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone working or dining inside of the five boroughs’ restaurants, business owners began to take hardline stances against the measure. One Staten Island restaurateur told the BBC, “This could destroy my business … There are too many people who are unvaccinated,” while another questions his business’s ability to even enforce the rule. Both operators, the BBC reports, have joined a lawsuit against the city that attempts to block the mandate.