Facebook Digital Ads One Year After A Public Breakup

Ah, Facebook. You either love it or hate it but as a business owner, you have to find a way to like it because Facebook is currently the biggest social network in the world. With over 2.89 billion monthly active users as of the second quarter of 2021, people are still logging in and absorbing all the information that passes through their feed, including targeted ads. If you have a product or business, there’s no question that Facebook is the platform that can help get you in front of your targeted audience and increase sales.