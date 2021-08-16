Orlando, Fla — Gov. DeSantis opens monoclonal antibody treatment site in Orlando

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Orlando to announce the opening of the state’s second monoclonal antibody treatment site to help fight COVID-19.

DeSantis said he hopes the treatment site will help reduce hospitalizations and potentially save lives.

The site at Camping World Stadium can accommodate up to 320-people a day.

The governor has toured the state recently to bring awareness to monoclonal antibody treatment, something that he believes has not received the attention it deserves.

Monoclonal antibody treatment is an infusion of an antibody cocktail that helps the body fight off the virus.

The treatment is known to reduce symptoms and keep people out of the hospital.

The governor stressed the treatment works best when it is given soon after someone is infected with the coronavirus.

The site at Camping World Stadium will be open seven days a week, and treatments are free.

Appointments can be made through the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 website.

