WATCH: Texans OL coach James Campen was mic'd up for training camp

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Houston Texans offensive line coach James Campen wore a microphone during a training camp practice at Houston Methodist Training Center.

The 57-year-old, who actually played in the NFL from 1986-93, is trying to build an offensive line that can road grade for the Texans’ trio of Pro Bowl running backs in Mark Ingram, David Johnson, and Phillip Lindsay while also provide pass protection for quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and rookie Davis Mills.

Campen doesn’t have too many one-liners or witty phrases as he goes through individual drills and watches the team portion of practice. Nevertheless, Campen provides the linemen with necessary instruction and compliments them when they do a good job.

Texans guard Max Scharping is appreciative of what Campen has brought to the unit throughout the offseason program and training camp.

““I just think he brings a great mentality into the room,” Scharping told reporters on Aug. 12. “Obviously, he’s been doing this a really long time. He’s played at this level himself. So, he knows what it’s like. He knows what needs to be done. So just getting us in, getting our mentality — finish, cover the ball, and make sure we take care of our guy, stuff like that. It’s great.”

Campen worked without three tackles against his former team, the Green Bay Packers, on Aug. 14 as Laremy Tunsil, Roderick Johnson, and Tytus Howard were on the COVID-19 reserve. Houston nonetheless prevailed in the preseason opener 26-7 at Lambeau Field, Campen’s old stomping grounds as a player from 1989-93 and a coach from 2004-18.

