Massachusetts averaged 998 new COVID cases a day over the weekend while hospitalizations climbed to 402

COVID-19 cases continue to rise coast to coast as the summer surge fueled by the Delta variant carries on. The daily national average has risen since early July to hit 133,526 reported cases as of August 16, according to data from The Washington Post. The national spike has forced some local health officials to bring back health precautions such as mask mandates or enact vaccine requirements for public spaces such as restaurants or gyms. Meanwhile, other areas continue to see infections rise at a record-breaking pace, leaving some states short on hospital beds during the worst surges seen during the pandemic.