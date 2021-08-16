Cancel
Massachusetts averaged 998 new COVID cases a day over the weekend while hospitalizations climbed to 402

By Noah R. Bombard
MassLive.com
 9 days ago
Massachusetts averaged 998 COVID-19 cases a day over the weekend and Monday, according to new data released by the Department of Public Health on Monday. The state reported 2,996 more cases of the virus in a reporting period that included Saturday, Sunday and Monday. In addition, hospitalizations continued to climb to 402 patients after dropping to 80 during the pandemic’s low. By comparison, hospitalizations neared 4,000 during the pandemic’s peak in the spring of 2020. Of today’s hospitalizations, 82 were in intensive care and 38 were intubated.

www.masslive.com

