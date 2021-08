The Broadway Bridge close to all traffic including motor vehicles, buses, bicyclists and pedestrians during daytime hours Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 21-23 Multnomah County crews will be repairing lift span operating systems. The closure is 6 a.m.-6 p.m. each day. Crews will conduct numerous, extended test openings of the drawbridge and adjust the new system as needed. The drawbridge will be in the open position much of the day.