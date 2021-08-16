Idaho Gas Prices 6th Most Expensive in the Nation

It was a hot summer afternoon in the Treasure Valley and Mateo and I headed out to Nampa to move the radio station box truck ( heavy duty Ford F350 with a big cargo box in the rear instead of a regular truck bed that we use as a mobile billboard) . We arrived at the old K-Mart in Nampa where the truck had been sitting in an empty parking lot right by the road for brand exposure. Everything seemed normal until I climbed inside and started the engine. It was as if I was inside of a Nascar racecar. The noise coming from the truck exhaust was 30 times louder than normal. I immediately turned off the engine thinking that there must be something seriously wrong. After checking the oil and staring at the engine compartment I started it once again only to hear the same deafening roar of the engine. It was at that moment that I remembered hearing a story on the news about catalytic converters being stolen throughout the valley. I jumped out of the truck and immediately confirmed that the catalytic converter was gone.