The Women’s Civic Chamber of Saranac Lake is hosting a nine-hole scramble fundraiser at the Saranac Lake Golf Course in Ray Brook on Saturday, Aug. 28. The official start time is 9 a.m. and the cost is $45 per player. It is the first golf tournament hosted by the WCC, which hopes it will become a regular event. All proceeds from this tournament will be used to support the community at a time when needs are more acute than ever.