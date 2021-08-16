Harvest for Hope
The Emilio Nares Foundation (ENF), a nonprofit helping families navigate their child’s journey through battling cancer, hosts their 18th annual Harvest for Hope food and wine tasting fundraiser on Saturday, September 12 from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. at Coasterra. The in-person event consists of an oceanfront and outdoor venue, as well as some of San Diego’s most renowned chefs, creating unique dishes paired with wine. 100% of Harvest for Hope’s proceeds go toward ENF’s free programs for low-income families whose children are battling cancer.sandiegofoodfinds.com
