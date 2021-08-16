Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Queen’s Catalogue: Classic Hip-Hop Songs That Sample Aretha Franklin [Listen]

By J. Bachelor
thebeatdfw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this day in 2018, we lost a timeless voice. Known as “The Queen Of Soul,” Aretha Franklin became the first female performer inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She was also ranked Number 1 on Rolling Stone’s list of “100 Greatest Singers of All Time.”. Last...

thebeatdfw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marlon Wayans
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Queen Latifah
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Forest Whitaker
Person
Talib Kweli
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Queen S Catalogue#Rolling Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicBillboard

Watch Jennifer Hudson Nail 'Respect' in First Full Clip of Aretha Franklin Biopic

Aretha Franklin's legacy is getting the proper Respect it deserves in a new clip from the forthcoming biopic about the late superstar's life. The minute-long clip features Jennifer Hudson portraying the Queen of Soul as she belts out her world-famous signature song "Respect." Following a couple of teasers and trailers,...
Celebritiesmichiganchronicle.com

Who Could Play Patti LaBelle in a Biopic? The ‘Godmother of Soul’ Reveals

Patti LaBelle, also called the “Godmother of Soul,” has some ideas about who should play her in a biopic, ESSENCE Magazine reported. The effortless powerhouse singer, artist, actress and pie-making businesswoman boasts a careeer of over 60 years in Hollywood, which allows for the actress portraying LaBelle more than enough diva material to use.
Musicmyhoustonmajic.com

11 Chucky Thompson Produced Songs To Have In Your Playlist [Listen]

There is no denying it: Producer Chucky Thompson helped changed the face of music. With Sean “Diddy” Combs and his fellow Hitmen, Thompson help create the Bad Boy sound. Thompson worked with Mary J. Blige on her iconic album “My Life,” helped introduce a young artists name Usher to the world, and gave The Notorious B.I.G. one of the most legendary songs of his career. Thompson is a legend, period.
Celebritiestheboxhouston.com

Chucky Thompson, Famed R&B Producer Of Mary J. Blige’s ‘My Life,’ Passes Away

Chucky Thompson, one of the influential hip-hop producers of the ’90s who scored hits with Faith Evans, Mary J. Blige and more, has died. Thompson, a Washington D.C. native, was one of the chief architects behind Blige’s 1994 album My Life and was the focus of a recent Amazon documentary centered around the creation of the album. In all, Thompson produced hit records such as The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Big Poppa,” Nas’ “One Mic,” Shyne and Barrington Levy’s “Bonnie & Shyne,” and Raheem DeVaughn’s “Woman.” As a member of Diddy’s Hitmen production team for Bad Boy Records, Thompson helped produced classic songs such as Craig Mack’s “Flava In Ya Ear” remix and The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Dead Wrong,” among others.
CelebritiesPosted by
GQMagazine

Aretha Franklin: An Alternate History in 30 Songs

In 1985, Atlantic Records released one of the best hits collections ever compiled, Aretha Franklin’s 30 Greatest Hits. Covering just the years 1967 through 1974, it features one immortal track after another, songs the radio hasn’t really stopped playing since their release — some of which have come to define a whole era. But if there’s a problem with having a couple-of-dozen-and-change hits that everyone knows, it’s that they can overshadow everything else an artist recorded. 30 Greatest Hits and its streaming era descendants like Spotify’s “This Is Aretha Franklin” playlist understandably lean heavily on Franklin’s best-known tracks, as does the new Jennifer Hudson-starring biopic Respect. But you could wipe them from existence and still be left with a remarkable body of work. So consider this list a kind of alternate universe version of 30 Greatest Hits, an imaginary album beamed in from a world in which “Respect” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” never existed, or at least took a back seat to some of the album tracks, one-off singles, and unreleased-in-their-time tunes featured here.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Carl ‘Chucky’ Thompson, Who Produced Hits for the Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J. Blige, Dies at 53

Carl “Chucky” Thompson, the producer, composer and member of the Bad Boy label’s stable of “Hitmen” responsible for smashes by artists like the Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J. Blige, has died at age 53. No official cause of death has come from the family or reps, though AllHip-Hop reported that Thompson died from complications of COVID-19. News of his death spread Monday after one of his production charges, Young Guru, confirmed Thompson’s death in an Instagram post, saying, “RIP to my mentor, my big brother, the man who changed my life forever.” “It is with a very heavy heart that I can confirm...
CelebritiesNew York Post

Aretha’s granddaughter stuns in ‘amazing’ duet with Jennifer Hudson

Talent obviously runs in Aretha Franklin’s family — and Grace Franklin proved it by delivering a stunning rendition of her grandma’s favorite song. The late music icon’s 15-year-old granddaughter joined Jennifer Hudson at the “Respect” premiere on Wednesday — where the duo stunned onlookers by singing their hearts out. The...
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Glynn Turman: Aretha Franklin's Ex-Husband is an Emmy Winner and Rodeo Champion

Glynn Turman is a man who has worn many hats over the years. Not only is he an Emmy-winning actor, but a renowned rodeo champion and real-life cowboy. Hailing from New York, Turman settled down at his IX Winds ranch in California decades ago to live life as a cowboy and raise his children in the peace of the country. He's even been talk of the town lately as the face of Beyoncé's latest Ivy Park collection, Rodeo. Not to mention, he had a personal relationship with the one and only Aretha Franklin.
Hip HopPosted by
CNN

Chucky Thompson, famed hip hop Bad Boy producer, dead at 53

(CNN) — Chucky Thompson, a producer for Bad Boy who worked with some of the biggest names in hip hop and R & B including Notorious B.I.G., Nas and Mary J. Blige has died. He was 53. His publicist, Tamar Juda, confirmed the news to CNN on Tuesday. No cause...
Musickiss951.com

Aretha Franklin’s Granddaughter Wows The Crowd Singing One Of Her Songs

Talent runs in the family, and especially when that family is Aretha Franklin. The highly anticipated Aretha Franklin movie, Respect starring Jennifer Hudson comes out this week, and the stars and family celebrated the premiere together this Wednesday night. While there, Jennifer Hudson introduces the crowd to Aretha’s 15-year-old granddaughter,...
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Grace Franklin Pays Tribute To Grandmother Aretha By Singing 'Ain't No Way' [Watch]

A video of Grace Franklin, the granddaughter of music legend Aretha Franklin, singing one of the late music icon's songs has been doing the rounds on the internet. The 15-year-old proved that talent truly runs in the family by delivering a heartwarming rendition of her grandmother's favorite song, "Ain't No Way," at the movie premiere of "Respect" in Los Angeles on Sunday.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Respect’ Fact Check: How Did Aretha Franklin Get Pregnant as a Preteen?

(The following post contains SPOILERS for the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect”) The new Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” shows the Queen of Soul grappling with fame, fortune, finding the right note at the start of her career and everything that followed. But it offers little clarity around one of the most poignant parts of her young life — Franklin’s becoming pregnant as an adolescent, whether willingly or otherwise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy