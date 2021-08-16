Cancel
Chicago, IL

Biden Says He Stands ‘Squarely Behind’ Afghanistan Decision

By Associated Press
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo: A “Chicago Tonight” panel discussion about the latest developments in Afghanistan with John Mearsheimer, a political science professor at the University of Chicago; Cecile Shea, a nonresident senior fellow on security and diplomacy at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs; Alberto Coll, professor of law and U.S. foreign relations at DePaul University; and Khalil Marrar, associate professor at Governors State University. (Produced by Paul Caine)

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

