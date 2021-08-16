Cancel
Gigabyte releases a statement on failing (and exploding) power supply models

By Daniel Sims
TechSpot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hot potato: After reports from customers and hardware reviewers that two models of Gigabyte's desktop PC power supplies were failing, damaging other PC components, and even exploding, Gigabyte is making some adjustments however those may only fix one of the PSUs' reported issues. Gigabyte is also offering a return and exchange program.

