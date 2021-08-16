Cancel
Port Authority Bus Riders Can Start Using Smartphones To Pay Fares

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Port Authority transit riders will now be able to use their smartphones to pay for bus and incline fares.

It’s the first phase of the Port Authority’s mobile ticketing system using the Transit and Ready2Ride apps.

The system is now available for the Port Authority’s fleet of more than 700 buses, and it will be available to incline riders by the end of the week and the light rail system will go online next year.

The launch follows a successful pilot earlier this year, and Port Authority leaders call it “several years in the making.”

