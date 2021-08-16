Cancel
Bethesda Details QuakeCon 2021’s Full Schedule

By Hayes Madsen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBethesda has released the full schedule for QuakeCon 2021, the all-digital event that will kick off on August 19. QuakeCon at Home, as it’s called, is a three-day event that will feature a variety of tournaments, panels, and inside looks at upcoming games like Deathloop. While Bethesda, MachineGames, and Arkane all have new games in the works, it looks like the only upcoming title that will be talked about is Deathloop, while the rest of the panels will be about currently available games.

