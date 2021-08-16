Bethesda Details QuakeCon 2021’s Full Schedule

There are countless MMO’s that come out every year. While most of these games are a flash in the pan, never having a real impact, there are a few that mix up the formula, bringing something special to the table for gamers to enjoy. This is the case with Swords of Legends Online (SOLO), a new MMO from Gameforge, that has had a successful existence in Asia. Now, with Gameforge doing the work and localizing the massive experience, a new range of players have a chance to play one of the most stunning online games currently available.