Flash Flood Watch issued for Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Bibb; Butts; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattahoochee; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clarke; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Crawford; Dade; Dawson; DeKalb; Douglas; Fannin; Fayette; Floyd; Forsyth; Gilmer; Gordon; Greene; Gwinnett; Hall; Haralson; Harris; Heard; Henry; Jackson; Jasper; Jones; Lamar; Lumpkin; Macon; Madison; Marion; Meriwether; Monroe; Morgan; Murray; Muscogee; Newton; North Fulton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Paulding; Peach; Pickens; Pike; Polk; Putnam; Rockdale; Schley; South Fulton; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taylor; Towns; Troup; Union; Upson; Walker; Walton; Webster; White; Whitfield FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb, Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach and Putnam. In east central Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Macon, Marion, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster. * From 2 AM EDT Tuesday through Wednesday morning. * Rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Fred will begin to move into North and Central Georgia Monday evening through early Tuesday morning and spread across the area through the day Tuesday. Two to five inches of rain is expected through the flash flood watch, with isolated heavier amounts. Heavy rainfall on top of saturated soils will lead to flash flooding. As Fred moves through, additional bands of rainfall may cause training of storms through Wednesday morning that may exacerbate or lead to additional flash flood issues.