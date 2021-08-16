Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Flash Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 17:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: District of Columbia The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central District of Columbia West Central Prince Georges County in central Maryland Arlington County in northern Virginia Southeastern Fairfax County in northern Virginia The City of Alexandria in northern Virginia The City of Falls Church in northern Virginia * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 524 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain moving into the warned area. Rainfall amounts between 1 to 3 inches are expected within an hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Arlington... Alexandria Annandale... Springfield Fort Washington... Fort Hunt Groveton... Falls Church Huntington... Mantua Fort Belvoir... Pimmit Hills National Harbor... Crystal City Reagan National Airport... Rosslyn Nationals Park... Burke Lincolnia... Lorton FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
District of Columbia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Falls Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden vows to complete Afghan evacuation, but admits risks

President Biden on Friday sought to assure the public that his administration would do everything possible to evacuate American citizens and Afghans who assisted U.S. forces in Afghanistan, while acknowledging the mission faced risks and the situation was unpredictable. In remarks from the East Room of the White House, Biden...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host

Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" who was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of the venerable game show franchise, announced Friday he is stepping aside amid recent scrutiny on his past. "I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Henri landfall likely on southern New England, with New York City on notice

A rare hurricane landfall on Long Island or southern New England looking much more likely. Henri is now forecast to be a hurricane as it approaches southern New England on Sunday. This could be the first serious threat of a hurricane strike on New England in more than 30 years. The last hurricane to make landfall on parts of New England was Hurricane Bob in 1991. The last hurricane to directly hit Long Island was Hurricane Gloria in 1985.
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Hurricane Grace poised to make landfall for second time in Mexico

(CNN) — Grace strengthened once again into a hurricane over water Friday morning and is poised to make its second Mexico landfall later in the day, bringing heavy rain likely to cause flooding through the weekend. Hurricane Grace is forecast to move across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy