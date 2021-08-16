Flash Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 17:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: District of Columbia The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central District of Columbia West Central Prince Georges County in central Maryland Arlington County in northern Virginia Southeastern Fairfax County in northern Virginia The City of Alexandria in northern Virginia The City of Falls Church in northern Virginia * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 524 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain moving into the warned area. Rainfall amounts between 1 to 3 inches are expected within an hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Arlington... Alexandria Annandale... Springfield Fort Washington... Fort Hunt Groveton... Falls Church Huntington... Mantua Fort Belvoir... Pimmit Hills National Harbor... Crystal City Reagan National Airport... Rosslyn Nationals Park... Burke Lincolnia... Lorton FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR