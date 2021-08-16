Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-16 14:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 315 PM MST. * At 225 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walnut Canyon National Monument, or near Flagstaff, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Mountainaire, Walnut Canyon National Monument, Mormon Lake, Upper Lake Mary, Upper Lake Mary Boat Ramps, Pinegrove Campground, Lower Lake Mary, Canyon Vista Campground and Lake View Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
