Fed’s Rosengren: Another strong jobs report could support September taper announcement

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said on Monday that one more month of strong job gains could satisfy the U.S. central bank’s requirements for beginning to reduce its monthly asset purchases. “We’ve had two months in a row where we’ve created more than 900,000 jobs and...

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said the US had over 900k jobs growth for two months in a row and unemployment rate dropped by half a percent to 5.4%. He added, “if we get another strong labor market report, I think that I would be supportive of announcing in September that we are ready to start the taper program.”

