Do you hear the fighter jets over Terre Haute? Here's what's going on

President Biden on Friday sought to assure the public that his administration would do everything possible to evacuate American citizens and Afghans who assisted U.S. forces in Afghanistan, while acknowledging the mission faced risks and the situation was unpredictable. In remarks from the East Room of the White House, Biden...
WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon...
Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" who was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of the venerable game show franchise, announced Friday he is stepping aside amid recent scrutiny on his past. "I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by...
Aug 20 (Reuters) - Texas Democrats who fled their state to break legislative quorum and block passage of a voting restrictions bill are returning home, saying on Friday they accomplished their bigger goal of pushing the U.S. Congress to take up voting rights legislation. The Texas House of Representatives resumed...
A rare hurricane landfall on Long Island or southern New England looking much more likely. Henri is now forecast to be a hurricane as it approaches southern New England on Sunday. This could be the first serious threat of a hurricane strike on New England in more than 30 years. The last hurricane to make landfall on parts of New England was Hurricane Bob in 1991. The last hurricane to directly hit Long Island was Hurricane Gloria in 1985.
WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris's trip to Singapore and Vietnam starting on Sunday will show that the United States is in the region "to stay," a senior administration official said, as Washington seeks to bolster international support to counter China's growing global influence. Harris will...
SAN FRANCISCO — Investigators are considering whether toxic algae blooms or other hazards may have contributed to the deaths of a Northern California couple, their baby and the family dog on a remote hiking trail, authorities said. The area in the Sierra National Forest where the bodies were found on...
(CNN) — Grace strengthened once again into a hurricane over water Friday morning and is poised to make its second Mexico landfall later in the day, bringing heavy rain likely to cause flooding through the weekend. Hurricane Grace is forecast to move across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday...
