Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

What to Know if Your Flight Gets Canceled

By Susan Hogan
NBC Washington
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirline carriers canceling flights by the hundreds, and passengers are reaching out to NBC4 Responds. Ann from Maryland said she is still waiting on a refund from an airline after her flight was canceled. Tom from Virginia said hundreds of passengers waited to reschedule canceled flights but only one agent was on duty at the airport. Joyce was told by a third-party booking company there would be no refund for her canceled flight.

www.nbcwashington.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Hudson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Company#Flyer S Rights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

Delta Air Lines Just Got Rid of This for the Rest of 2021

Air travel has already pretty much returned to pre-pandemic levels this summer, as many people feel more comfortable flying after getting vaccinated. But if you haven't traveled by plane in over a year, you might notice quite a few changes—like the fact that you have to wear masks in airports and on planes, as well as bring along negative COVID test results or your vaccination card depending on where you're flying. Now, Delta Air Lines is making another new change for travelers by getting rid of one of its long-standing policies for the rest of the year. Read on to find out what the airline is ditching.
Lifestyletravelersunited.org

How airline passengers are deceived by seat reservation games

Why do passengers always seem to lose in these airline seat reservation games?. As the airlines have begun unbundling their airfares, many seats now require paid reservations. On some flights, I have seen every aisle seat and every window seat tagged with an extra fee, anywhere from $25-$43 and more. Airline seating rules are an airline seat reservation games mess.
Aerospace & DefenseHouston Chronicle

Why American Airlines Cancelled or Delayed Over 3,100 Flights This Week

Good lord, what is happening to the airline industry?. We just wrote about the debacle that is Spirit Airlines this week. Concurrently, American Airlines delayed or canceled 3,100+ flights between Sunday and Tuesday of this week (and those numbers were as of Tuesday morning only). According to the travel site One Mile at a Time, that means that there were moments when over half of the scheduled flights by American were either late or not flying at all.
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

10 Secrets Flight Attendants Will Never Tell You

So much of flying happens behind the scenes. There's a whole world of protocol, rules, secrets and codes that even the most seasoned travelers often know nothing about. The more you know about air travel, the safer you'll be in making future decisions. Read on to learn more about what flight attendants aren't telling you.
LifestyleNewsweek

Flight Attendant Says You Shouldn't do These 5 Things on Airplanes

There are many rules of airline travel. Some are unspoken rules of etiquette, others are for safety, but generally speaking, each was created to provide passengers with the safest and most comfortable flight possible. But, as one flight attendant recently shared, some unspoken rules are meant to keep passengers healthy.
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

American Airlines Is Banning This Until Next Year

From blocking out middle seats to requiring masks on flights, airlines have had to make a lot of changes throughout the pandemic. But as air travel picked back up significantly this summer, companies are now facing a new challenge: unruly passengers. Flight crews have resorted to duct taping travelers to their seats and pilots have even had to land flights early in order to curb the worst disruptions. Now, American Airlines is taking a preemptive step to help prevent mid-flight meltdowns. Read on to find out what the airline is banning until 2022.
LifestylePopculture

Southwest Airlines Get Serious and Start Block Customers From Saving on Flights

Southwest Airlines has filed a lawsuit that aims to stop customers from saving money on air travel. Southwest is suing Skiplagged, a company which helps customers find two-step flights going directly to their desired destination since this often works out to be cheaper than a direct flight. According to Southwest's legal filing, this is becoming harmful to operations and they want it to end.
Economypaddleyourownkanoo.com

American Airlines Officially Starts Hiring New Flight Attendants, Bats Off Delta Worries

American Airlines has officially kicked off a massive new flight attendant recruitment drive with plans to hire 800 trainee flight attendants over the next few months. The decision marks a complete change in fortune for the Dallas Fort Worth-based airline that just a few short months ago was putting flight attendants on notice of more involuntary furloughs.
Lifestyleonemileatatime.com

Does American Airlines Clean Planes Between Flights?

Around the start of the pandemic, airlines greatly improved their cleaning protocols, in order to make customers feel more at ease. Ultimately we’ve learned over time that coronavirus transmission is typically person-to-person rather than through surfaces, though it’s still nice to have a clean plane, pandemic or not. 😉. While...
Lifestylecntraveler.com

A New Flight Attendant Survey Shows Unruly Passengers Are Getting Worse

As more planes take to the air this summer, it seems airline passengers are getting more aggressive—particularly with flight attendants. While that issue has been well documented throughout 2021, a new survey from the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, the largest cabin crew union in the U.S., shows the problem might be worse than previously thought.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

What happened on board JetBlue's first NY-London flight

(CNN) — I've been a transatlantic avgeek for decades, regularly flying back and forth from the US to the UK. I always welcome a new entrant into the arena, but many of the newcomers don't really have a strong business plan and their efforts don't survive the harsh economics of the North Atlantic, particularly in the winter.
Public HealthABC13 Houston

These airlines are not serving alcohol on flights amid COVID-19 surge

If you're hoping to get booze on your next flight, you'll have to wait a little while longer. Some airlines decided to suspend their alcohol sales on flights to follow TSA's federal mask mandate for passengers. American Airlines told ABC News it will continue its alcohol suspension for passengers flying...
Industrycounton2.com

Spirit Airlines cancels half its flights; American Airlines also struggling

(AP) — Spirit Airlines canceled nearly half its schedule for Tuesday, the third straight day of extremely high cancellation numbers at the budget airline. By early afternoon, the low-cost carrier had canceled about 320 flights, or 47% of its schedule, according to the FlightAware tracking service. In addition, dozens more flights were late. The blame appeared to lie at least partly with a technology outage affecting crew scheduling.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Why Is Spirit Airlines Canceling So Many Flights?

A combination of bad weather, IT problems, and staff shortages appear to be behind a horror three days at Spirit Airlines. Cancelations and delays have crippled the Florida-based ultra-low-cost since Sunday and unleashed a wave of bad publicity. With hundreds of flights canceled, social media is full of irate passengers...
LifestyleTravelPulse

Flight Canceled After Woman Causes Disturbance

An apparently intoxicated woman who refused to wear a face mask was removed from a Frontier Airlines flight before it left Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport on Monday. The flight to San Diego was later canceled. Though the woman was removed from the plane, she had nothing to do with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy