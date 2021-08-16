Cancel
Bronson, MI

Bronson CEO Named Among Top 25 Innovators of 2021

WSJM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBronson healthcare President and CEO Bill Manns has been named one of the nation’s Top 25 Innovators of 2021 by Modern Healthcare magazine. Bronson says individuals are named to the Top 25 Innovators list for pursuing solutions to reshape the industry in big and small ways, pushing to help solve healthcare’s greatest challenges. Manns was recognized for his approach to engaging leaders and doctors in counteracting the negative financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bronson says in June of 2020, he launched a 16 week creative cost reduction initiative that engaged a council of doctors and more than 100 mid-level leaders in teams to evaluate each of Bronson’s cost centers in 13 companies. More than 500 ideas for cost reduction came out of the effort. Modern Healthcare says those selected for its list of innovators “have introduced ideas that engage consumers in new ways, lower healthcare costs and take unique approaches to managing population health.”

