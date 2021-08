An early-morning traffic crash in Holt County involving a motor home sent six people to the hospital Wednesday. A semi driven by Khamidjon Murodov of Brooklyn, New York, hit the back of the motor home’s towed unit at about 4:20 a.m. on Interstate 29 near mile marker 81, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The motor home began sliding and overturned in a driving lane, the report said.