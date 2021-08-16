Cancel
Lubbock County, TX

Lubbock County Commissioners set Nov. 2 special election for proposed tax hike

By Staff
everythinglubbock.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to put a proposed tax hike on the ballot for voters’ approval on November 2. The tax proposal would raise the ad-valorem rate from $0.339978 to $0.359990 if passed. That is slightly more than two cents per $100 of assessed property value. In practical terms, the owner of a $100,000 home would pay $20.01 more in yearly property tax.

