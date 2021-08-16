LA Rams: Did OC Kevin O’Connell let team down against Chargers?
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports. From the moment that the LA Rams announced that offensive coordinator, Kevin O’Connell, would call the plays against the LA Chargers in the first preseason game, I had mixed reactions. I would love for head coach Sean McVay to focus more on head coaching responsibilities. Someone on the coaching staff needs to be aware that four inside linebackers and six offensive linemen with the same expiration dates for their contracts are not good things for the team. Little stuff like that.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0