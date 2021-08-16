LARAC Summer Arts Fest a smaller return, a huge success
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In a typical year, there’s a weekend in June when City Park comes alive with over 150 vendors, artisans and more. It wasn’t in June this time, but last weekend, the occasion came around again at last. And be they woodworker or candle-maker, every artist who came to the park outside Crandall Public Library was happy to be back for the return of the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council (LARAC) Summer Arts Festival.www.news10.com
Comments / 0