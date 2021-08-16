Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glens Falls, NY

LARAC Summer Arts Fest a smaller return, a huge success

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In a typical year, there’s a weekend in June when City Park comes alive with over 150 vendors, artisans and more. It wasn’t in June this time, but last weekend, the occasion came around again at last. And be they woodworker or candle-maker, every artist who came to the park outside Crandall Public Library was happy to be back for the return of the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council (LARAC) Summer Arts Festival.

www.news10.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glens Falls, NY
Government
City
Glens Falls, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Arts Festival#Larac Summer Arts Fest#Larac Rrb#Covid#Church Of The Messiah
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden vows to complete Afghan evacuation, but admits risks

President Biden on Friday sought to assure the public that his administration would do everything possible to evacuate American citizens and Afghans who assisted U.S. forces in Afghanistan, while acknowledging the mission faced risks and the situation was unpredictable. In remarks from the East Room of the White House, Biden...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host

Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" who was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of the venerable game show franchise, announced Friday he is stepping aside amid recent scrutiny on his past. "I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Henri landfall likely on southern New England, with New York City on notice

A rare hurricane landfall on Long Island or southern New England looking much more likely. Henri is now forecast to be a hurricane as it approaches southern New England on Sunday. This could be the first serious threat of a hurricane strike on New England in more than 30 years. The last hurricane to make landfall on parts of New England was Hurricane Bob in 1991. The last hurricane to directly hit Long Island was Hurricane Gloria in 1985.
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Hurricane Grace poised to make landfall for second time in Mexico

(CNN) — Grace strengthened once again into a hurricane over water Friday morning and is poised to make its second Mexico landfall later in the day, bringing heavy rain likely to cause flooding through the weekend. Hurricane Grace is forecast to move across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy