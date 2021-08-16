Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Unable to extend NTFS volume inside VMWare Workstation

By darrenlc
vmware.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have 25 GB of unallocated space to the right of the Primary Partition, which is NTFS and maps to the C: drive. I have set the C drive to have no Page File. I am running Workstation Pro 15.5.7 on Windows 10. This issue is urgent for me, so...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ntfs#Vmware Workstation#Ntfs#Gparted
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Windows 10
Related
Computersvmware.com

Can't share Mac printer with Windows in VMWare Fusion 11

With VMWare Fusion 11 (macOS 10.13.6) running either Windows 7 or 10, I am no longer able to print to my Brother MFC printer. (The printer does not appear as a choice in the Windows print dialog.) In VMWare Fusion > Virtual Machine > Settings > Printer I have "Share...
Computersvmware.com

Re: Upgrade from workstation pro version 10

I am running workstation pro version 10.0.7 on Win10 home 1803 with a vista guest and a XP guest. I would like to upgrade to a more current version. What is the upgrade path to the most current version?. Will my existing guests need any kind of conversion?. What type...
Softwarevmware.com

VMware remote console - the address wasn't understood

I use Vcenter 7.0.2 with HTML5.0. I have also installed VMware Remote Console 12.0.1. It's a windows client. My default browser is Firefox latest version. When I launch VM with the remote console link, a new browser tab opens with the message "the address wasn't understood". When I try Google Chrome, not even a new browser tab opens. So basically I can't use the Remote Console on my Windows 10 machine.
Computersvmware.com

Uselessly slow after Big Sur upgrade, no actual VMWare support options?

I upgraded my 2020 i7 Macbook Pro to Big Sur a few months ago and now VMWare Fusion 11 12 is uselessly slow. I'm talking 5-15 seconds delay per mouse click in simple, low-intensity programs like web browsers and office productivity apps. For intense programs like Solidworks (the main reason why I purchased VMWare Fusion), I'm not even trying anymore. I ran previous versions of Fusion on this and previous Macbooks in previous MacOS releases and they weren't lighting fast but they were usable. I tried running Fusion 12 with all hardware acceleration options enabled, and it was actually even slower than it was with hardware acceleration disabled. Searching through the VMWare website (which is competing with xfinity.com for the worst-designed website I've ever used) it appears that they don't offer any tech support for non-corporate customers. Is that correct? When I go to VMWare's support page, they list that my purchases have no associated support options. Which means I'm now in the market for a better virtualization solution. Can anyone recommend a way to get VMWare Fusion 12 running at usable speed in Big Sur? Or can anyone recommend a better VM?
Softwarevmware.com

How to prevent VMWare Fusion from popping up when taking snapshots?

Each time VMWare Fusion takes a snapshot, the application restores itself to the desktop if it has been Hidden with Command+H. Is there a way to make it take its snapshots without constantly resurfacing? You can imagine the fun with six Linux guests, all with their daily snapshots occurring at different times.
Softwarevmware.com

VMware 6.7 all options in Single Sign on in VSphere Greyed out

I have a single host running in a lab with a VCSA configured. I previously managed to join VSphere to my AD domain however whenever I now go to edit ANY options in either Single Sign On Users & Groups or Configuration, all of the buttons are greyed out and I can't modify anything.
Softwarevmware.com

VMWare Workstation Player mouse position offset

Running a Kali Linux distro on a Windows 10 machine. Found people with the same problem and the answer is to disable DPI scaling. I have that enabled in order to fix the other problem I was having of no full screen capability. As a student attempting to learn how to use virtual machines, I must say that there are so many problems just getting a working hypervisor that it is maddening. At every turn there is some bug or issue to correct. I really hope the solution is to not buy the Pro version...
Softwarevmware.com

How Install Workstation on Windows Server Host

A few VMWare Workstation versions back I tried to install it on Windows Server but that was not allowed. Can you install Workstation on Windows server? If you can not do it out of the box is there a way around that?. So I setup a guest 2019 server and...
Computersvmware.com

snapshot on Workstation 16 available on free version?

Hosting the noncommercial Workstation 16 on W10 with an Ubuntu 18 guest OS I am trying to take a snapshot. I see various examples that say I should see a Snapshot item on a menu but I don't see such an entry. Is this because I am not paying?. If...
Computersvmware.com

All the Training You Need is at VMware EMPOWER Online 2021

Interested in the latest technical, sales and marketing enablement training?. There’s still time to access VMware EMPOWER Online 2021. This exclusive partner event is your chance to learn about and demo the latest VMware solutions, and it’s all available to you on demand. Take a deep dive into your focus...
Softwarevmware.com

VMware Horizon UAG "Unable to connect to server: target machine actively refused it."

We have a lingering issue that has been hard to pinpoint the problem. Initially, about once a month we would receive a notice in the middle of the night from our monitoring system that the external connections for our VDI environment is down. When trying to connect to the servers via the Horizon Client we would receive this error message (screenshot attached):
Computersnetapp.com

ontap tools for vmware and controller issue

I had deployed "ontap tools for vmware" which is the new name for VSC for vmware.But the same problem occured again. Which is the conttroller is unknown state ,with the following error message. "Error occurred while fetching storage system privileges: No Controller found for controller id [Unknown .x.x.x.x" the compability...
Softwarevmware.com

Re: VMware 6.5-7.x Compabitility Problems

When I want to start a Longhorn machine (pre-reset), I need so set into 6.5-7.x memory for desktop. But when I start the machine, this error appear :. "Guest physical memory exceeds the maximum supported on this platform. Module 'PhysMem' power on failed. Failed to start the virtual machine." Even...
ComputersDigital Trends

Forget an iMac: This HP workstation is a fraction of the price today

Sure, your eyes might gaze at the Apple iMac longingly but it’s super expensive, especially when you’re on a tight budget as a student heading back to school soon. That’s why we’re highlighting the HP All-in-One 24-df1036xt as part of the HP back-to-school sale. An all-in-one desktop, it’s a smart-looking device that will fit into your dorm room nicely, giving you all the benefits of a desktop PC without taking up quite as much room as a traditional tower setup. Normally priced at $800, you can snap it up for just $700 as part of the HP sale. You’ll need to be quick though as stock is strictly limited and the sale won’t last forever. Let’s take a look into why you need this system.
Softwarevmware.com

my vmware 6.7 not booting Anyone know how to fix?

If you booted the ESXi host from the USB key, you should be able to see the server's internal disk datastore(s). If you can't see them you should run a rescan of HBA and Storage. Once you have access to the datastore(s) where the VMs are located, you should register...
Softwarevmware.com

VMWare Player unrecoverable error: (svga) - Unexpected signal: 4

Get the error in the subject after upgrade from VMWare Player 15.1.0 to 16.1.2. No idea how to solve. It happens immediately at the power-on of my Windows 10 x64 virtual machine. Best regards,. Nicolas. 0 Kudos. You may need to turn on virtualization in BIOS - however, that couldn't...
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Nvidia Serves Up Low-Profile RTX A2000 GPU for Slim Workstations

Nvidia has announced a new RTX A2000 desktop GPU entering its A-series workstation lineup, featuring 6GB of memory and a low-profile form factor. This GPU will be Nvidia's new mid-range offering for the workstation market, packing the latest Ampere architecture with 2nd gen RT cores and 3rd gen Tensor cores. This new A2000 is not to be confused with the already released mobile variant.
ComputersFudzilla

Russians create MIPS P5600 CPU workstation

Russian PC maker IRU has created a workstation using a locally built system on a chip. The chip was made by Russian fabless semiconductor company Baikal and uses ARM and MIPS technology. It offers the twin-core Baikal-T that it says is the "first silicon implementation of the MIPS P5600 CPU...
Softwarevmware.com

a file i/o error occurred while accessing vmware converter 6

I am trying to convert a windows 2008 R2 system to a VM and using VMware converter v6. but the task fails at 1% with an error A file I/O error occurred while accessing ''. i solved the problem the port between Source and ESXi Host close after open it the process work Port is 902.

Comments / 0

Community Policy