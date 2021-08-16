Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Nicolle Wallace: '95 percent of Americans will agree' with Biden speech on Afghanistan

By Dominick Mastrangelo
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35tvFG_0bTR6XnC00

MSNBC host Nicole Wallace predicted President Biden 's speech on the ballooning crisis in Afghanistan will be more well received among the American public than it will be by the Washington, D.C., press corps.

"Ninety-five percent of the American people will agree with everything he just said," Wallace said shortly after Biden's speech ended on Monday afternoon. "Ninety-five percent of the press covering this White House will disagree."

During his remarks from the White House East Room, Biden doubled down on his decision to pull troops from Afghanistan, saying he would not pass the country's longest war on to another American president.

“I will not mislead the American people by claiming that just a little more time in Afghanistan will make all the difference. Nor will I shrink from my share of responsibility for where we are today and how we must move forward from here,” he said. “I am the president of the United States of America and the buck stops with me.”

The Taliban overtook Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul on Sunday after a quick rise following Biden's decision to remove U.S. troops from the region, something he has supported doing since his time as vice president.

The ensuing panic has sent thousands of Afghans into a state of fear, with hundreds descending on the airport in Kabul hoping to flee the country.

Biden said on Saturday the U.S. would send an additional 1,000 troops to the area to help evacuate U.S. personnel on the ground and vowed to retaliate if the Taliban interfered in the extraction effort.

"For an American president to finally be aligned with what such an overwhelming majority of Americans think about Afghanistan is probably a tremendous relief to the American people," Wallace continued.

Wallace, before joining MSNBC as a host and analyst, was a longtime communications operative in Republican politics and a staffer in the George W. Bush White House.

Comments / 117

The Hill

The Hill

324K+
Followers
33K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolle Wallace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Msnbc#This White House#Taliban#Afghans#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Related
New York Post

This debacle has exposed Joe Biden as a failed president

Joe Biden has no interest in your facts. Those are from four or five days ago. Or, actually, two. In his contentious interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos — his sentences jumbled together, alternately rambling and insisting with vociferous certainty things that were not true — Biden came across as an image of incompetent frailty.
POTUSWashington Times

Biden blames Trump for exposing his career of carnage

Joe Biden’s 50-year career in Washington will forever be remembered for the images of a U.S. transport plane rumbling down the runway in Kabul as hopeless Afghan citizens cling to the landing gear. It takes decades of death and false promises to whip up that level of desperation. As harrowing...
POTUSNew York Post

Amid Afghan crisis, Biden is hiding, fibbing or confusing Americans — who need a leader

With tens of thousands of Americans and allied Afghans still stranded in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden is facing a ferocious foreign-policy crisis. Or is he?. “Facing” doesn’t seem the right word. Biden’s barely been seen since the Taliban began its march to Kabul, taking city after city before seizing the capital. Following four days of silence, the prez finally interrupted his Camp David vacation to address the nation Monday — and promptly returned to Maryland.
AOL Corp

Chris Cuomo compares Biden to Trump for refusing to admit Afghan withdrawal has gone poorly

Chris Cuomo went after President Biden on Cuomo Prime Time Wednesday, comparing him to former President Trump. Days after the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan turned into absolute chaos in the capital city of Kabul, Biden maintained that there was nothing the U.S. could have done to stop that from happening. Cuomo drew a connection between that and Trump’s inability to admit anything ever went wrong with anything he did as president.

Comments / 117

Community Policy