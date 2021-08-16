Holcomb Backs Schools’ Reintroduction of Mask Orders
(PLAINFIELD, Ind.) – Several school districts have reinstituted mask orders as the COVID-19 pandemic heats up again. Governor Holcomb is backing them up. Holcomb lifted a statewide mask order April 6. But some states, such as Florida and Texas, have gone a step further and banned local governments or schools from issuing their own. Holcomb has emphasized giving local governments the power, and the data, to make their own decisions. He praises the schools which have reissued mask orders, calling it “a wise decision when the facts warrant it.”www.wibc.com
