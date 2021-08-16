Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Alternative Guide To... The Best Albums of 2021 so far

skiddle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 has been an extraordinary year for music so far. While the world has been hibernating, it appears that musicians have all followed a similar trend; to refine their work and to release music that excites, stirs emotion and astounds with its creativity. Now that we’re halfway through the year, I thought I’d follow suit with every other music site in the world that does these mid-point roundups and write about some of my favourite albums of the year so far. Except mine is better, because obviously, my music taste is the best in the world, so…

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pharoah Sanders
Person
Charles Mingus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alternative Music#Electronic Music#Experimental Music#Studio Albums#Other Music#Black Midi Cavalcade#British#Ffo#Swans#Diamond Stuff#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
96.5 The Rock

2021’s Best Metal Songs (So Far)

With the hellscape of 2020 deep into the rear view mirror, 2021 came roaring forward with a new era of bangers for the post-pandemic world. Whether released by metal stalwarts or up-and-coming new-bloods, these are the tracks that stood out so far in 2021. It’s been a fantastic year so...
Rock Musicnewcity.com

Brutal Finesse: A Preview of King Crimson at Ravinia

Some bands make a career out of writing and recording the same album over and over. Close your eyes and there’s little difference between the albums made by classic rockers Boston in the seventies and the ones they put out decades later. For all their appeal, there’s not a world of difference between Oasis’ 1994 debut “Definitely Maybe” and their 2008 release “Dig Out Your Soul.” That’s a feature, not a bug. There’s a sizable segment of the listening public that—consciously or not subscribes to the adage, “That was good; do it again.”
Musicavantmusicnews.com

2021 in Experimental Music, So Far

Here’s a list of 21 albums I’ve enjoyed perusing this year, between January and the end of June. For the most part, they’ve inspired me to thoughtfully listen, to feel deep, and to examine my understanding of the world. There’s not much more that I can ask for out of the music that I hear.
Musicskiddle.com

Radio Aftermath + The Mojo City Rebels + more

From humble beginnings thrashing out skate & pop-punk in Leeds, Radio Aftermath are broadening their horizons to incorporate post-hardcore & math rock. From humble beginnings thrashing out skate and pop-punk all over the Leeds gig scene, Radio Aftermath are now broadening their horizons and discovering their ambitions. Expanding on these early influences the band now boasts passionate alternative rock hooks and enticing musical left turns inspired by post-hardcore, noise rock, and math rock bands in their repetoire.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Celeste, Arlo Parks & More To Perform At 2021 Mercury Prize Awards

The initial line-up of performers at this year’s Mercury Prize awards ceremony has been announced, along with confirmation of the host. Nominees Wolf Alice, Arlo Parks, Ghetts, Celeste, Mogwai, BERWYN, Hannah Peel, Laura Mvula, Nubya Garcia and Black Country, New Road will each play a song from their shortlisted album at the ceremony held on September 9 at London’s Eventim Apollo.
Musicskiddle.com

Piano works Farringdon // Every Friday // Student drink deals

London’s only non-stop live music venue, where in-house musicians take centre stage and only play songs requested by the audience!. Part bar, part restaurant, part concert, part party. London’s only non-stop live music venue, where in-house musicians take centre stage and only play songs requested by the audience! Piano Works...
MusicUSC Gamecock

Playlist of the week: Rock to Success

Starting a new semester can be hard, but it's especially challenging now as students go back to being in-person for the first time in months. In situations like this, a collection of songs can help anyone get up from the summer lounge chair and get some work done. Let this playlist rock you, roll you and explode your drive for success through the new semester and beyond.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

17 Songs That Inspired Shannon & the Clams’ New Album “Year of the Spider”

With the release of Year of the Spider, Shannon & the Clams continue their steady, decade-long transformation from late-’00s West Coast garage rock staple to a soul group recording under the Easy Eye of Dan Auerbach, who prove almost unrecognizable from the ensemble who brought us 2009’s breakout debut I Wanna Go Home. Yet in addition to the general sense of anachronism that’s followed them to the present day, the more specific pull of dual vocalists Cody Blanchard and Shannon Shaw provide a solid through line over the years—as if either singer’s inimitable vocals were merely swapping their surf-rock wetsuits for a more Nashvillian get up.
skiddle.com

Movin’ – Music To Dance to at Dig?

John and Jim make up half of London’s most exciting post-punk band Girls In Synthesis, and initially bonded over their love of soul, reggae and disco. The bands’ shows are as legendary for their pre-show playlists as they are for their incendiary live performances, so expect the finest sounds to get you Movin’. Expect to hear; reggae, soul, funk, disco, dub, jazz-funk…
Musicdjmag.com

Edge Slayer announces new album, 'Tsureena'

Edge Slayer has announced her forthcoming album. The Louisiana-born, Atlanta-based artist — real name Zarina Crockett — released her most recent EP, 'Dark Thoughts', in September last year, and returns with 'Tsureena' to explore "lurid sexcapades, speculation, and affirmation" through a blend of electronic, pop and R&B. Speaking about the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Francis ‘Frankie’ Mossman, ‘Spartacus’ and ‘The Horizon’ Actor, Dies at 33

Francis “Frankie” Mossman, a New Zealand actor best known for his roles on television shows like “Spartacus” and “The Horizon,” died on Aug. 14 in Sydney, Australia. He was 33. Mossman’s death was confirmed in a GoFundMe post put together by his brothers, Laurence and Jeremy Mossman, to raise money for Mossman’s repatriation and funeral costs. A cause of death has not been disclosed. “With heavy hearts and much sadness, we learned of Francis’ passing last Saturday 14th August in Sydney, Australia,” the post reads. “Francis was an energetic force and much-loved brother and son. He was a well-respected member of the...
MusicVanity Fair

The Most Influential Pop-Rock Band Ever? The Monkees!

Michael Nesmith is a bona fide pop-culture polymath. He is a godfather of the MTV era, having pioneered the modern music-video genre. (His Elephant Parts, a collection of comedy and musical shorts, won the very first Grammy for video of the year in 1982.) He was also the executive producer of the 1984 punk comedy Repo Man, one of the best American movies of the Reagan era. Before that, he was a foundational figure in the Laurel Canyon country-rock scene, having handed Linda Ronstadt one of her first hit singles with his song “Different Drum.” Oh, and he happened to play the guitar-picking wiseacre with a Texas drawl and ski cap in the The Monkees television series, a massive success that aired from 1966 to 1968. I say “happened to play,” because when you hear Nesmith, who is 78 and one of two surviving Monkees, talk, you get the impression that he sees himself less as a member of an enormously popular band than as an actor on a TV show called The Monkees.
Musicskiddle.com

Rag N Bone Man tells us what to expect from his set at Highest Point 2021

He’s the heavily tattooed, neo-soul baritone wonder who, ever since his induction into the mainstream back in 2017, has moved audiences the world over with his impressive vocal range and significant presence on stage. A multi-award-winning singer-songwriter, whose accolades include the 2017 BRIT Award for Breakthrough Artist, the Critics' Choice...
Moviesleecountycourier.net

Best thriller so far available on DVD, Blu Ray

Angelina Jolie proves once again she’s more than just eye candy, with one of the hottest thrillers this year — Those Who Wish Me Dead. Smokejumper Hannah Faber (Jolie) has been posted in a fire lookout tower in Park County, Montana. This new position is boring to the adrenaline junkie...
Musichometheaterhifi.com

A Collection of New Vinyl for the Audiophile: August 2021

About a decade ago, a young lady I was dating turned me on to Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!! album. Thank goodness. My fandom outlived the relationship, but we’re still friends, and I owe her much. Little did I know at the time that I was catching the Seeds just prior to a major transition. Never again, at least not until present day, would I hear that band rock with such fervor. Now, they brood. And beep and clank with atmospheric electronics and ambient soundscapes. Thank goodness for that too. I could make the argument that everything that I’ve heard since Lazarus could be considered a masterpiece. And I’ve heard them all except 2019’s Ghosteen. When that came out, I was still licking my Skeleton Tree wounds, which is the heaviest thematic record in my collection. But I’ll circle back. Seems like a missing piece to an astounding trilogy. And Carnage fits the scene too, but it’s not a Bad Seeds joint. Carnage is credited to just Cave and his own personal Watson, Warren Ellis. They make almost all the sounds save for those made by a string quartet, a choir, and the occasional percussionist. Whew, boy! This is a stiff drink.
Musicskiddle.com

Eva Lazarus, Kaotik Kartel, Jimbitch & Resist, APH

8:30pm til 1:00am (last entry 1:00am) Taking the headline spot is Eva Lazarus bringing musical flavours spanning from Reggae to Hip Hop, DnB to Jungle and beyond!. Taking the headline spot is Eva Lazarus with her big voice, big bass and big hair, bringing musical flavours spanning across genres from Reggae to Hip Hop, DnB to Jungle and beyond!
MoviesDen of Geek

10 Best Movies of 2021 (So Far)

Can you ever really go home? Millions of cinephiles are likely asking themselves this as summer 2021 winds down with doubt again lingering over their favorite movie houses. For a time, theaters were once again open for big business in the U.S. and UK, and remain so in at least one of those venues. But box office reports paint an ambiguous future, and many casual moviegoers clearly remain reluctant about returning to the cinema.

Comments / 0

Community Policy