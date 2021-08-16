Cancel
Mental Health

It turns out that multi-tasking comes from anxiety + what to do about it

By Jack Lloyd, Staff Writer
The American Genius
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(EDITORIAL) Like most modern folks, I multi-task like a champ. But maybe that’s not a good thing – this expert says it’s a result of anxiety. If you find yourself constantly attempting to close a hundred or so tabs while answering your work email and talking on the phone, you’re not alone. In a recent interview between Oliver Burkeman and Gretchen Rubin, the former unpacked a variety of productivity fallacies that we seem to normalize – and what the surprisingly simple alternatives look like.

Gretchen Rubin
Related
Women's Healthpsychologytoday.com

What Can a Baby’s Brain Tell Us About Anxiety?

It is possible to examine the function of specific brain regions in infants as young as 4 weeks old. Specific brain regions in infants respond to novel noise. The response is larger in infants of mothers with higher trait anxiety. Examining brain activity in infants over time may help define...
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

9 Ways Negative Thoughts Can Lead To Anxiety (and Ways to Prevent It)

Negative thoughts are pretty mundane. Something people deal with all the time. But too much negativity is dangerous for your mental health. One of the biggest concerns is the potential for cognitive distortions that alter how you perceive things. These negative thoughts can make the world around you a torturous...
Mental Healthgvhealthnews.com

Dealing with Back-to-School Anxiety: What Can Parents Do?

Start preparing a couple weeks beforehand to make heading back to school stress-free. Most children feel excitement and perhaps nervousness about their first day back at school after summer break. For the 2021-22 school year, COVID-19 may bring more changes—and, for some, concerns. But what indicates garden-variety jitters compared with...
HealthThrive Global

The Relationship Between Resilience And Stress

The relationship between resilience and stress is an interesting topic of ongoing study. Stress and trauma are common occurrences in our lives and there is no limit to the level of trauma that people can experience in different circumstances. The way in which survivors, witnesses, care-givers, and sufferers responded to the tragic Boston Marathon bombings is an excellent example of good resilience. Many people who witnessed the horrific events experienced deep emotional pain and stress that may bring on periods of intense stress and anxiety for the rest of their lives.
HealthPosted by
HackerNoon

Hacking Emotional Intelligence: The Key to Career Success

While conventional intelligence and technical know-how are both important assets in the modern job market, they don’t form the whole picture. In our remote world, “soft skills” like communication and team building may actually matter more than ever. Three decades ago in 1990, a group of soft skills were given the collective name of “emotional intelligence” by psychology professors John D. Mayer and Peter Salovey.
Mental Healthpurewow.com

What to Say to a Friend with Anxiety Instead of ‘Don't Stress,’ According to a Therapist

Let’s say your friend has anxiety and you don’t. Sure, you stress about little things from time to time, but we’re talking full-fledged, diagnosable anxiety disorders. If you don’t have anxiety, it can be tough to know how to respond when you see your friend struggling. It’s tempting to dismiss the situation and say something like, “It’s OK, there’s no need to be stressed,” but, as clinical psychologist Dr. Georgia Witkin, Head of Patient Services Development at Progyny, tells us, that’s not all that helpful.
HealthThrive Global

Steve Lee of Aura Health: “Find purpose in your work ”

Find purpose in your work — We spend the majority of our waking hours working, and this can be beautiful or disastrous based on your perspective. Not finding purpose in your work, or seeing work only as means to make money, will eventually lead you to destruction. Once you start to find meaning, you will spend your working hours experiencing the joy of serving others, contributing to society, and challenging yourself to become better.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

How to Know Yourself Better

Most of us only know ourselves on a surface level. You can deepen your self-discovery with these creative exercises. Many of us can name our favorite foods, books, and shows. But we might be less inclined to have a deeper self-awareness — the kind that connects the dots between our past and present or picks up on how our emotions may be guiding our behavior.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

What Is Anticipatory Anxiety and How Do I Manage It?

Anxiety appears in many forms. It could feel like fretting over a doctor visit, dreading a meeting with a new boss, or even worrying about the possibility of a natural disaster. Specifics aside, anticipatory anxiety is the overwhelming fear that an upcoming event may go wrong or get out of...
KidsTODAY.com

As the pandemic continues, kids are turning to meditation to manage anxiety

As mask mandates and talk of vaccines continue, it's unsurprising that kids may feel anxious about what's happening in the world around them. Coupled with heading back to school, parents may wonder how to help children manage feelings of worry and anxiety. Amy Drauschke, a mom from Maine, said her...
ReligionMindBodyGreen

How To Spot Someone With A God Complex & What To Do About It, From Experts

Ever interacted with someone who seems to feel like they're a god among humans? Such people are sometimes described as having a "god complex." While it's not an actual diagnosis or even a clinical term, this popular label gets thrown around a lot, and there are some telltale signs to watch out for that indicate you're dealing with someone like this.
HealthMindBodyGreen

How The Stress Response Can Change As We Age + What To Do About It

Life is full of ups, downs, and inevitable stressors. But as we age, our stress triggers will change—and our reactions to them might too. Here's the latest on what we know about how the stress response seems to shift as we get older, and how we can keep it in control throughout our lifespan.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Caring for Yourself When You’re Depleted

When you’re already burned-out, self-care can feel like another task on your too-long to-do list. But restorative activities can be short and simple. You’re deeply exhausted. Mentally. Emotionally. Physically. Maybe even spiritually. So, naturally, you reach for whatever requires very little energy and effort to perk up your depleted self.
Healthsportswar.com

Out of curiosity what about it was difficult?

With all the covid and vaccination talk, several people here brought up -- Tafkam Hokie 08/06/2021 3:04PM. Wow! What a pain. I just went to the Costco pharmacy. Easy peasy. -- EDGEMAN 08/06/2021 4:08PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish...
Mental Healthaninjusticemag.com

The Anxiety That Comes With COVID Dips

Everything about this pandemic is stressful, even the “good parts”. Maybe it’s a little early to call it a pattern. But here goes. We’ve been living in this pandemic for just over a year. In North America, it started around March 2020. We got a break last summer, a drop in Covid cases. Just enough to go out and walk around. Get an ice-cream cone or something, if you were one of the responsible ones.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Finding Peace of Mind: 6 Steps Toward Lasting Serenity

In the busy whirlwind of life, calmness might seem like a friend you rarely have the chance to catch up with. Peace of mind, also described as inner calm, refers to an internal state of tranquility. When you have peace of mind, you might feel:. at ease within yourself. a...
YogaThrive Global

Art and Yoga Can Help Manage Grief

Losing a loved one is considered one of the most stressful life-changing events. For this reason, a variety of professional and natural/alternative approaches are useful to help those who are grieving. Art – especially art therapy, has proven successful among bereaved people of all ages. Grief and art, in children...

