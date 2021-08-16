It turns out that multi-tasking comes from anxiety + what to do about it
(EDITORIAL) Like most modern folks, I multi-task like a champ. But maybe that’s not a good thing – this expert says it’s a result of anxiety. If you find yourself constantly attempting to close a hundred or so tabs while answering your work email and talking on the phone, you’re not alone. In a recent interview between Oliver Burkeman and Gretchen Rubin, the former unpacked a variety of productivity fallacies that we seem to normalize – and what the surprisingly simple alternatives look like.theamericangenius.com
