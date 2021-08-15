Cancel
What is the process for filing life insurance claims when the beneficiary is a trust and who handles this?

Asked in Saint Augustine, FL
avvo.com
 6 days ago

My father passed away leaving his retirement and life insurance benefits to my sister and I in a trust. The trust is the beneficiary. I am the successor trustee. The the lawyer who established the trust has said they will give me a one time consult free once I have a death certificate, still days away. Otherwise I am completely in the dark regarding the financial situation, particularly for my sister who is a minor. Will the attorney have all this information or am I, as the trustee, expected to begin contact life insurance, etc and will they even speak to me if the trust is the beneficiary and not me directly. Very unclear if I should be doing anything while awaiting the death certificates. I do have the original will and trust documents.

