Worth noting: De La Salle has some serious experience returning on the offensive line. Gary Adcock (6-3, 305), DJ Montgomery (6-0, 250), James Taylor (6-1, 255) and Evan Smith (5-10, 235) are all returning starters on the offensive line. Montgomery was an All-Orange division performer. Taylor, Smith and Montgomery all have experience on the defensive line as well. ... RB/WR Ray Coffey is another returning all-conference performer. WR Dominic Richko and RB Julian Thomas also bring additional varsity experience to the offensive skill positions. Thomas is expected to start at linebacker, too. ... Coffey is a returning starter at defensive back, as are Alexandre Coleman and Adrian Diaz. ... De La Salle drew some tough crossover games with Joliet Catholic and Brother Rice on the schedule this season.