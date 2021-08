The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) established several health insurance reforms important to cancer care in the United States,1 including prohibiting insurers from denying coverage or setting higher premiums on the basis of preexisting health conditions, expanding Medicaid eligibility to adults with incomes up to 138% of the federal poverty level, eliminating the Medicare Part D coverage gap or “donut hole,” and requiring commercial insurers to cover the cost of routine care that a patient receives while enrolled in a clinical trial. Yet despite these reforms, many patients with cancer continue to experience significant financial burden2 and distress associated with their care, referred to as the “financial toxicity” of cancer.3,4.