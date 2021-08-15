Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Can we contest my Father's Will if someone forged his signature?

By Asked in Cochran, GA
avvo.com
 7 days ago

My father died almost 6 yrs ago. He had a Will made out for his properties. My brother and I was just told he had us as beneficiaries of his Will and we supposed to had received everything. We just learned that somehow one of his family members forged his signature and changed the Will while my dad was in a vegetated state. Is there any legal actions we can take since it's been years ago? What do we need to do to get this resolved?

avvo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
NJ.com

Can my husband’s ex still get part of his 401(k) and pension?

Q. My husband, 56, divorced his first wife in 2009. The divorce decree awarded her 50% of his 401(k) and pension. The decree stated she had six months to file a Qualified Domestic Relations Order (QDRO). He stopped adding funds to his 401(k) when they initially separated, which was two years before the divorce. It has now been 12 years and his ex-wife has never filed a QDRO. The 401(k) has since doubled in value. Does the ex still have the legal standing to file a QDRO even though it’s long past the window the court stated? If so, would she be eligible for 50% of the current value or the value of the account in 2009?
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Jackson, MSWAPT

Jackson pastor dies of COVID-19, family says

JACKSON, Miss. — Pastor Devon Adams spent two decades building his church in West Jackson and working to to break down racial barriers. "Pastor Devon Adams was an awesome man of God, and he was a pillar in this community," church member Charles Alexander said. The pastor's family said he...
Religionpraisedc.com

5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God

Often times it’s not until we lose control that we realize who’s in control. Whether or not you’ve found yourself in this situation spiraling out of control, knowing when to “give it to God” is vital. What does giving it to God mean?. Most might think it means giving up...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Sister Asked Me to Give My Share of Inheritance to Pay For Her IVF Treatment – Story of the Day

My sister and her husband asked me to give them our entire inheritance to pay for their IVF treatments, but I had a future to think about, and she didn’t like that. My sister Kim came out as bisexual to our parents when she was 17. I was just 11 back then, but Kim brought home her first girlfriend, and our parents didn’t take it well. They kicked her out immediately, and they raised me to hate her.
Religionpdjnews.com

Today’s Prayer

But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves. James 1:22 KJV Dear Lord, empower me with your Spirit as I seek to not only “practice what I preach,” but also show my obedience to your will and live consistently with your character in my daily life. In Jesus’ name I pray, Amen.
ReligionPosted by
95.3 The Bear

6 Things That We Think Are In The Bible, But Are Not

I recently read a short list of things that people often quote as bible scripture. These common Bible references are not actually in the Bible. How many of these have you heard or quoted?. #1. SPARE THE ROD AND SPOIL THE CHILD. There is a similar verse, Proverbs 13:24. He...
Relationship Advice957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “My brother’s widow never loved him, she remarried and we just want his ashes home”

Good morning 805. I need your guys’ advice. So I come from a family of 5, 4 girls and our little brother was the only boy. Our little brother passed away at the age of 29 from Covid in July of 2020. He was married for 2 years to a woman who was awful. She took advantage of our brother having such a big heart. Long story short she was somewhat of a gold digger. She would make him buy her things that were ridiculous expensive and my brother was so in love with her, that he would let her treat him like ish. She knew how to manipulate him. Well our little brother was cremated and his ashes were given to his wife. About 6 months after his death she got remarried. We found out through social media. Our family’s goal is to get our little brother’s ashes back home. We’ve tried to have a civil conversation with her and asked her for them and out of pettiness she said no. She never loved our brother and it’s quite obvious. We don’t care what she does with her life or who she does it with. I don’t know if there’s a legal avenue to obtaining his remains or if there’s anything else we can do. We are willing to do almost anything to get his ashes back home with my parents.
ReligionDaily Comet

By His Grace: Is our heart in right standing with Christ?

"Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you. And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity.”
Relationship Advicesflcn.com

A Brief Guide to Divorce and Divorce Lawyers

With all other increasing problems of society, marital problems are not holding breath. This is a sensitive issue as it involves a number of lives. It is the need of hours to pay attention to the issues that break down a family. The problems that are observed on a usual basis are domestic violence, divorce, child abuse, and many more.
MilitaryRottentomatoes.com

My Father's Brothers

June 29, 1966. During a routine patrol in the jungles of Vietnam, a platoon of U.S. soldiers stumbles upon a much larger enemy force. Outnumbered nearly 10-to-1, the platoon is savagely attacked. The triple-canopy jungle is dense and muddy, impeding the possibility of rescue. This film is a journey to understand what the survivors went through in 1966 and continue to go through today because of it. Some had volunteered for the army as teenagers. Others were drafted. Some went back to Vietnam years later in hopes of finding closure and peace.
Religionstjpc.org

“Is this not Jesus, the son of Joseph? Do we not know his father and mother?”

Imagine that you were among the four hundred people who lived in Nazareth with Joseph, Mary and Jesus. You have known Jesus since he was a boy learning carpentry and other trades from Joseph and others in the small town, including yourself. You know that Jesus, like you, had very little education; that he learned the Torah, but had limited, if any, ability to read and write. Then, the Jesus you know says, “I am the living bread that came down from heaven; whoever eats this bread will live forever.” What would you think? Would you give Jesus the opportunity to explain what he meant? Would you wait to see what Jesus did to demonstrate that he is “the living bread that down from heaven”? In all honesty, we would probably have the same questions about Jesus. But now, we have the testimony of those who did believe in Jesus as “the living bread that came down from heaven,” going back to the Apostles. Do we learn about Jesus by frequently reading and reflecting on Scripture? How do we imitate Jesus in our life?
Alpena, MIAlpena News

Recollections of my father

Holding a place of pride on my bookshelf are two large pinecones, tall as standard hardcovers and wide as two fists. While stationed in California, during his time in the Air Force, my father climbed a tree and dropped those pinecones into the waiting hands of a friend. It turns out that catching large pinecones with your bare hands is not wise. It turns, out, too, that sap can sting.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Faith and Faithfulness

“A perfect and honest weight shall you have … Remember what Amalek did to you on the way when you were leaving Egypt …” (Devarim 25:15-17) The Torah warns us to be honest regarding the use of weights and measures, and not even to have an inaccurate weight in one’s possession overnight. These laws represent a strong moral and ethical integrity, which is the underpinning of a faithful Jew. Our Sages note that the first letter of the first four words of the Kaddish prayer, which is a testimonial to Hashem’s greatness and holiness, spell yosher – uprightness. This alludes to man’s power to promulgate His glory and honor by conducting his life with honesty and righteousness.

Comments / 0

Community Policy