New mixed-use development planned for Midtown
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A proposed development in Midtown St. Louis would bring 196 apartments and 65,000 square feet of retail space, with construction starting this Fall. The City of St. Louis Planning Commission will review the proposal this week from Pier Property Group, which plans to start construction at South Grand and Chouteau, where Ace Rental and Sales is now. The project requires the re-zoning of the four parcel site to Type H - Area Commercial.www.kmov.com
