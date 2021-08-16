Timeline: How Corporate America Has Helped Decimate Unions
The strength of unions, which used to be powerful protectors of low-wage factory and manufacturing workers in the United States, has declined precipitously over the past 50 years. In 1954, almost 35% of all U.S. workers belonged to a union. In 2020, less than 11% of U.S. workers were union members, despite the fact that 65% of Americans approve of labor unions, the highest in over a decade, and nearly half of nonunion workers say they would join.capitalandmain.com
Comments / 0