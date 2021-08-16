Hiding In The Woods Of East Texas, Country Tavern BBQ Has Been Serving Up Finger-Lickin’ Good Food Since 1939

Cancel
Deep in the heart of Rangerette Country, there’s a BBQ joint that serves up some of the most mouthwatering smoked meats in the Lone Star State. Standing the test of time, Country Tavern BBQ has been delighting East Texans everywhere with juicy brisket, fall-off-the-bone ribs, and cheesy jalapeno sausage for over 80 years – and we don’t anticipate that changing anytime soon.

For over 80 years, Country Tavern has been the place to go for finger-lickin' good barbecue in East Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CqLQN_0bTQuE5p00
Google/Gabe Grote
You'll find the restaurant on Farm to Market Road 2767.

The interior is almost reminiscent of a saloon, with a pool table and sleek wooden bar that features high-end leather seats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47GCG8_0bTQuE5p00
TripAdvisor/TravelerFromPerth
Plenty of regular seating is available, as well, so it's an ideal environment for a family dinner or night on the town with friends.

When it comes time to look at the menu, we can pretty much guarantee your eyes will grow larger than your stomach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MrVIs_0bTQuE5p00
TripAdvisor/482annmariem
All of the hickory-smoked meats are absolutely to die for, but the ribs seem to be the crowd favorite.

Other meats include turkey, brisket, and their world-famous jalapeno sausage, which features just the right amount of heat and creamy cheddar cheese to balance it out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eFHHK_0bTQuE5p00
Google/Rachel Phuong Le
Guests can choose either one, two, or three meats with their meal (we highly recommend coming hungry so you can try a little bit of everything.)

For sides, your options are potato salad, beans, coleslaw, chips, and baked potato casserole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uCl0l_0bTQuE5p00
Google/Chris Callow
Each plate comes with two, plus a generous helping of dark red BBQ sauce for good measure.

If you've somehow managed to save any room for dessert, the selections are sure to keep your sweet tooth at bay for at least the next month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C4h60_0bTQuE5p00
Google/Crystal Northen
From homemade fruit cobblers to banana pudding to brownies a-la-mode, you'll need a wheelbarrow to roll home in after your meal is over.

Address: 1526 Farm to Market Road 2767, Kilgore, TX, 75662.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NqQWl_0bTQuE5p00
Google Maps
Hours are 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday (closed Sunday).

Visit the restaurant’s Facebook page to learn more.

Have you ever eaten at Country Tavern BBQ? If so, what’s your favorite menu item? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below, then check out our previous article for a road trip that takes you to some of the best BBQ joints in Texas.

