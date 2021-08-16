Hiding In The Woods Of East Texas, Country Tavern BBQ Has Been Serving Up Finger-Lickin’ Good Food Since 1939

Deep in the heart of Rangerette Country, there’s a BBQ joint that serves up some of the most mouthwatering smoked meats in the Lone Star State. Standing the test of time, Country Tavern BBQ has been delighting East Texans everywhere with juicy brisket, fall-off-the-bone ribs, and cheesy jalapeno sausage for over 80 years – and we don’t anticipate that changing anytime soon.

The interior is almost reminiscent of a saloon, with a pool table and sleek wooden bar that features high-end leather seats.

When it comes time to look at the menu, we can pretty much guarantee your eyes will grow larger than your stomach.

Other meats include turkey, brisket, and their world-famous jalapeno sausage, which features just the right amount of heat and creamy cheddar cheese to balance it out.

For sides, your options are potato salad, beans, coleslaw, chips, and baked potato casserole.

If you've somehow managed to save any room for dessert, the selections are sure to keep your sweet tooth at bay for at least the next month.

Address: 1526 Farm to Market Road 2767, Kilgore, TX, 75662.

Address: 1526 Farm to Market Road 2767, Kilgore, TX, 75662. You'll find the restaurant on Farm to Market Road 2767. Plenty of regular seating is available, as well, so it's an ideal environment for a family dinner or night on the town with friends. All of the hickory-smoked meats are absolutely to die for, but the ribs seem to be the crowd favorite. Guests can choose either one, two, or three meats with their meal (we highly recommend coming hungry so you can try a little bit of everything.) Each plate comes with two, plus a generous helping of dark red BBQ sauce for good measure. From homemade fruit cobblers to banana pudding to brownies a-la-mode, you'll need a wheelbarrow to roll home in after your meal is over. Hours are 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday (closed Sunday).

Have you ever eaten at Country Tavern BBQ? If so, what’s your favorite menu item? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below, then check out our previous article for a road trip that takes you to some of the best BBQ joints in Texas.

